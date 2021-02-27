Hamler, Roth and Cole lead Mustangs in scrimmage

Sophomore Jalen Hamler completed 11 of 16 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, newcomer Hunter Raquet threw for 49 yards and juniors Conor Bruce and Kyle Reid showed their talents as well during a 90-minute scrimmage Saturday morning inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
First-year Mustang head coach Beau Baldwin wants to see more before making any decisions.
"Way too early to talk about who will start at quarterback," said Baldwin. "Got to go watch some film first."
Hamler connected with tight end Michael Roth on a 71-yard scoring pass and with fullback Ryan Rivera on a 32-yarder. Hamler also scored on a two-yard run as did Raquet during short-yardage situational plays.
Roth finished with four catches for 94 yards. Rivera and Quentin Harrison added a pair of receptions for the Mustangs and Mitch Anderson snagged one for 37 yards.
As far as rushing went, CJ Cole carried the ball 10 times and netted 41 yards with a long of 13 yards while Chuby Dunu added 35 yards on eight trips.
"I thought we did a lot of good things for only being on the field for just a few amount of practices in a row," Baldwin added. The Mustangs have practiced seven times since ending a 17-day pause due to COVID-19 issues, forcing postponement of their first two Big Sky Conference games Feb. 27 and March 6.
Cal Poly will make up those games at UC Davis on March 20 and at home against Weber State on April 17. The Mustangs' opener will be against Southern Utah on March 13 inside Spanos Stadium.
Defensively, Cooper Gallaway, Michael Briscoe, Ian Dong and Connor Heffler, all freshmen, recorded sacks. Myles Cecil and Judaea Moon added tackles for lost yardage while Dawson Hurst broke up a pass.
"The tight ends made a couple big plays on offense and a couple young linebackers in the backfield made tackles on defense," Baldwin noted. "Both of those things are real exciting to see and I am excited for this group as it keeps growing.
"Both sides of the ball saw a level when momentum shifted back and forth at different times," Baldwin added. "Obviously there's a a ton of things to clean up. There always is, no matter what side of the ball you're on."
The scrimmage ran the gamut from short-yardage situations to long drives we well as plenty of time devoted to special teams, giving the coaching staff plenty to watch on film this weekend.
"I told the players after the scrimmage that, if we get beat on a play, we get beat. But we want to get away from the unforced errors," Baldwin added. "We had some unforced errors on both side of the ball. Pre-snap penalties are unforced errors on offense or not being where you're supposed to be on defense as opposed to someone breaking a tackle or making a play. That's a different deal. We've just got to keep cleaning that up."
After another week of practice at Doerr Family Field next week, the Mustangs plan another scrimmage for March 6 in Spanos Stadium.
Cal Poly baseball
Mustangs clinch series
LOS ANGELES — Cal Poly shattered a 4-4 tie with three runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth Saturday afternoon, clinching the baseball series against USC with a 9-4 victory at Dedeaux Field.
Coupled with a 2-1 triumph Friday night, Coach Larry Lee's Mustangs evened their record at 3-3 while USC fell to 2-3. Lee surpassed Fresno State's Bob Bennett with his 548th career win in the series opener for the Big West Conference record.
Shortstop Brooks Lee, third baseman Tate Samuelson and designated hitter Matt Lopez all produced three hits and a pair of RBIs to spark Cal Poly's season-high 15-hit offensive attack. Right fielder Nick DiCarlo, who also knocked in two runs, and catcher Myles Emmerson each had two hits.
The Mustangs trailed 2-1, 3-2 and 4-2 in the early innings before catching the Trojans at 4-4 with single runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Lopez singled up the middle to make it 4-3 in the fifth and a sacrifice fly by Lee tied the game in the sixth.
Cal Poly loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth on singles by Emmerson, Lee and Samuelson. Second baseman Taison Corio drew a walk to break the 4-4 tie, a grounder by Lopez knocked in another run and DiCarlo's squeeze bunt gave Cal Poly a 7-4 lead.
The Mustangs added two insurance runs in the ninth on RBI singles by Lee and Samuelson.
Freshman right-hander Derek True (1-1), the third of four Mustang pitchers used in the game, earned the victory with one scoreless inning.
Starter Travis Weston tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, before Bryce Warrecker, True and Kyle Scott combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, each giving up just one hit.
USC also used four pitchers. The loss went to Kyle Wisch (0-1) as he allowed all three runs in the eighth inning. Starter Chandler Champlain went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and three walks while scattering seven hits.
USC's nine hits included a solo home run by Rhylan Thomas and a single and double each by Thresse Turner, Bart West and Nate Clow.
Final game of the series will be played Sunday at 1 o'clock with Cal Poly sophomore right-hander Bryan Woo to face USC sophomore southpaw Alex Cornwell.
