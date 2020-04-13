Hancock College's Curt McDonald, Mayowa Akinsanya and Sarah Gudeman sign with four-year schools

Three Hancock College athletes signed recently with four-year schools.

Hancock defensive back Curt McDonald and basketball player Mayowa Akinsanya signed with NCAA Division I schools, McDonald with Tennessee State University and Aknsanya with University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Hancock basketball player Sarah Gudeman signed with Division 2 University of Maine at Fort Kent. She had said that Fort Kent was her first choice.

McDonald was a steady defender for a Hancock squad that won the Western State Conference Bowl in 2019 and the American Championship Bowl in 2018. The Bulldogs went a combined 19-3 during McDonald's two years there.

Hancock completed a three-peat in McDonald's sophomore year, winning its third straight Pacific League championship with a third straight 5-0 Pacific League campaign. McDonald led the Bulldogs in interceptions with four and was seventh on the team in tackles with 30 in 2019.

McDonald helped Hancock win its last seven games that year. The Bulldogs finished 9-2.

Akinsanya shot 63 percent for a Hancock team that was a win away from making won a playoff game and went 23-7 overall in 2019-20. He averaged 11 points and 5.1 rebounds a game.

Gudeman averaged 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 points and 2.4 assists a game for a Hancock squad that made it to the second round of the playoffs. 

