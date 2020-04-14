Hancock football: Kris Dutra relinquishes head coaching role after 19 seasons; Seth Damron takes over

Kris Dutra has spent nearly two decades patrolling Hancock College's sidelines as the school's head football coach.
That run is over, though Dutra isn't going anywhere.
The school announced Tuesday that Dutra, a Santa Maria High School graduate, will step down as head coach but remain with the program as a coordinator and position coach, allowing coordinator Seth Damron to take over as head coach.
Dutra spent 19 seasons as Hancock's head coach. After averaging four wins over four seasons from 2013-16, the Bulldog program has been on a roll over the last three years with three straight American Pacific Conference titles and consecutive bowl wins. Hancock has gone 27-5 over the last three seasons.
Three Hancock College athletes signed recently with four-year schools.
“It’s time,” Dutra said, according to a school-issued press release. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while, but we weren’t in a position for me to step back in a way that would ensure continuity for our student-athletes.”
Kim Ensing, the school's athletic director, said the transition will be effective heading into the fall 2020 season.
“There are a lot of moving pieces behind the scenes when it comes to oversight of a community college football program,” Ensing said, according to the release. “For 19 years, coach Dutra has poured his soul into the team, both on the field as a coach and off the field as a mentor. Coach Dutra has been a fixture in our community for two decades, leading this program with professionalism and integrity.”
Dutra went 119-81 in his 19 seasons at Hancock.
The Bulldogs were indeed destined to head for West Hills College in Lemoore and the Final Four of the state tournament after beating Los Angeles Harbor 3-1 to earn the right to go there.
“I have had the fortune of a great run as head football coach at Allan Hancock College and have been considering this next chapter for some time,” said Dutra, according to the release. “At this point in my career, it is time for new and different challenges. I appreciate the support I have received from my Bulldog family and I am excited about my continued work with AHC football in a new capacity. Coach Damron is the right guy to oversee the Bulldogs from here. I have total confidence in his ability to take the lead.”
Damron enters his fifth season at Hancock, having spent three seasons as offensive coordinator and handling the defensive coordinator duties in 2019.
Prior to Hancock, Damron served as the linebacker and special teams coach at Humboldt State, a Division II program. He also spent three seasons on the Colorado Mesa coaching staff and was responsible for the defensive line and special teams.
Damron’s offenses earned three consecutive top-10 finishes in several major rushing categories. In the 2018 season, the Bulldogs ranked first in total rushing yards, yards per game, and rushing touchdowns.
This is another in a series we are putting together highlighting the top games of the past 20 years. Today, we take a look at Hancock's 2019 season-ending win over Mt. San Jacinto, giving the Bulldogs another bowl game win to cap another impressive season.
In his first season as defensive coordinator last year, the Bulldogs defense had their best showing since the 2000 season. The Bulldogs ranked in the top five for total points allowed per game, third in yards allowed per game, and first in passing yards allowed per game.
Dutra is the leader in career wins in Hancock College football history, passing longtime coach Barney Eames' win total in 2018.
More than 100 of Dutra’s players signed letters of intent and went on to play at the four-year level and some in the NFL. The most notable of those players, Cameron Artis-Payne, played for the Bulldogs during the 2011-12 seasons and went on to play for Auburn. Artis-Payne was drafted by the Carolina Panthers, playing running back on the team that went to the Super Bowl.
This story will be updated.
