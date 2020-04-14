Hancock football: Kris Dutra relinquishes head coaching role after 19 seasons; Seth Damron takes over

Dutra went 119-81 in his 19 seasons at Hancock.

+3 Central Coast Classic: Hancock soccer team makes 2001 Final Four The Bulldogs were indeed destined to head for West Hills College in Lemoore and the Final Four of the state tournament after beating Los Angeles Harbor 3-1 to earn the right to go there.

“I have had the fortune of a great run as head football coach at Allan Hancock College and have been considering this next chapter for some time,” said Dutra, according to the release. “At this point in my career, it is time for new and different challenges. I appreciate the support I have received from my Bulldog family and I am excited about my continued work with AHC football in a new capacity. Coach Damron is the right guy to oversee the Bulldogs from here. I have total confidence in his ability to take the lead.”

Damron enters his fifth season at Hancock, having spent three seasons as offensive coordinator and handling the defensive coordinator duties in 2019.

Prior to Hancock, Damron served as the linebacker and special teams coach at Humboldt State, a Division II program. He also spent three seasons on the Colorado Mesa coaching staff and was responsible for the defensive line and special teams.

Damron’s offenses earned three consecutive top-10 finishes in several major rushing categories. In the 2018 season, the Bulldogs ranked first in total rushing yards, yards per game, and rushing touchdowns.

+2 Central Coast Classic: Hancock wins 2019 State Western Bowl This is another in a series we are putting together highlighting the top games of the past 20 years. Today, we take a look at Hancock's 2019 season-ending win over Mt. San Jacinto, giving the Bulldogs another bowl game win to cap another impressive season.