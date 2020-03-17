Hancock football's TJ Boone overcomes heart condition, makes it to next level

After a successful freshman football season as a starting guard for a Hancock College squad that took the 2018 Pacific League title and won the American Championship Bowl game, TJ Boone was looking forward to his sophomore season at Hancock.
He was simply relaxing at the house he lives in near the Hancock campus, “playing a game with a friend,” one summer day when he felt something was off.
“I felt faint,” he said. Suddenly the situation became dire.
“Next thing you know, my body just shut down,” said the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Clinton, North Carolina, native. “I passed out for a second.”
Boone said he was rushed to the hospital. “At first, (medical personnel) thought I’d had a seizure,” he said.
“Then they determined I was dehydrated. I was totally dehydrated. I hadn’t been drinking any water," said Boone, who blocked for his cousin, Ryheem Skinner, another Clinton native and an extremely successful running back for the Bulldogs in 2017 and 2018.
Upon further examination, Boone said, it was determined he had the heart condition atrial fibrillation, or AFib.
Literally, “My heart was skipping a beat,” he said. Before that frightening summer episode, Boone said he had never been bothered by a heart problem.
Things have since worked out for Boone. He signed to continue his football career at Carson-Newman University, a private, NCAA Division II school in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
However, the road back to football after he was diagnosed with AFib was rocky for Boone.
“I was on blood thinners,” he said. “I couldn’t play. (Medical personnel) were afraid that if I got hit, the blood (near the heart) would clot.”
Finally, he said, he underwent a procedure at Marian Medical Center in which, “they shocked my heart back to its regular rhythm. It wasn’t skipping a beat anymore.”
Boone said after that procedure, he was able to get off blood thinners.
“I was cleared to play in the Santa Barbara game,” he said. “I played the last four games of the season.”
After losing to Citrus to drop to 2-2, the Bulldogs ran the table, saying farewell to the Pacific League by completing a third straight 5-0 league campaign (they have since been moved back to the rugged Northern League in the National Conference for the 2020 season).
Hancock won a bowl game for the second straight time, beating Mt. San Jacinto 14-9 in the Western State Bowl to finish the 2019 season 9-2.
Boone was in on it all late in the season, helping a punishing rushing game push the Bulldogs toward another league title and bowl win.
As for his heart, “No problems,” Boone said happily. “It’s 100 percent.”