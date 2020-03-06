Bulldogs seek to snap East L.A.'s 24-game win streak, return to the Elite Eight

The Huskies have three players, Kealen Allen (18 points a game), DeShaun Highler (12) and Joseph Hampton (11) who average in double figures scoring, and two more, Malik Muhammad and Levelle Zeigler, who are nearly there.

The Bulldogs will counter with point guard Kyle Harding (13 points a game), Mayowa Akinsanysa (11) and Mike Mensah (10) and a defense that allows opponents just 69 points a game.

East L.A. averages nearly 90. "Their style of play and Southwestern's are very different," said Aye.

"East L.A. probably has six guys who are 6-foot-8 or taller. They'll push it, but they really want to get the ball inside to their big men. Southwestern relied a lot on their point guard and would try and create space for him so he could work isolations.

"We tried to prevent that space for him, whereas this time (the Huskies) are going to try to create space for their inside players, and they're very efficient at it."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 6-6 Allen makes two thirds of his shots from the field. "He's very proficient at getting near the basket and scoring," said Aye.

Even with all of the Huskies' skill at the inside game, "In a way, that makes it easier on our defense," said Harding.