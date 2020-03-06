Bulldogs seek to snap East L.A.'s 24-game win streak, return to the Elite Eight

The Hancock College men's basketball team snapped Southwestern's 16-game winning streak last week. The Bulldogs will try to end an even longer winning streak this week.
If they do so, it will mean the second Elite Eight berth for a Tyson Aye-coached Hancock team in the last three years. No. 10 Hancock (23-6) will play at No. 2 Monterey Park-based East Los Angeles (28-1) in the third round of the Southern regional portion of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Playoffs.
CHULA VISTA — Hancock College brought the 16-game Southwestern winning streak to a crashing halt Friday night.
The Huskies have won 24 straight.
Hancock will go after a second straight road win against a higher playoff seed. Southwestern was seeded No. 7.
This marks the third year the Bulldogs have reached at least 23 wins. As for East L.A., the Huskies are good enough that "Their program is featured on Last Chance U.," a program that features some of the elite junior college sports programs in the nation, Aye said.
The Huskies have three players, Kealen Allen (18 points a game), DeShaun Highler (12) and Joseph Hampton (11) who average in double figures scoring, and two more, Malik Muhammad and Levelle Zeigler, who are nearly there.
The Bulldogs will counter with point guard Kyle Harding (13 points a game), Mayowa Akinsanysa (11) and Mike Mensah (10) and a defense that allows opponents just 69 points a game.
East L.A. averages nearly 90. "Their style of play and Southwestern's are very different," said Aye.
"East L.A. probably has six guys who are 6-foot-8 or taller. They'll push it, but they really want to get the ball inside to their big men. Southwestern relied a lot on their point guard and would try and create space for him so he could work isolations.
"We tried to prevent that space for him, whereas this time (the Huskies) are going to try to create space for their inside players, and they're very efficient at it."
You have free articles remaining.
The 6-6 Allen makes two thirds of his shots from the field. "He's very proficient at getting near the basket and scoring," said Aye.
Even with all of the Huskies' skill at the inside game, "In a way, that makes it easier on our defense," said Harding.
"Most of the teams we play spread the floor with five guys on offense. This time, we won't have to worry about chasing all over the floor to get out on their shooters.
"Coach Aye gave us a good scouting report on them. We have to know when to double (team). We know how to guard the post. We go over it and over it in practice."
The Bulldogs like to get the ball inside themselves, but they have guys who can shoot the 3 and Mensah averages more than two made 3's a game, best on the team.
He's back from missing "four or five games with a second-degree ankle sprain," said Mensah. "I've been back a couple of weeks. The ankle is 110 percent now."
The Huskies play primarily man-to-man defense. "With the way they play, guarding one person, that leaves it open for someone else," said Mensah.
"Our game is unselfishness, making the extra pass."
The Huskies out-rebound their opponents by 14 a game and the Bulldogs out-rebound theirs by nearly 10. He's 6-3, but Xavier Cooper is Hancock's best rebounder. He averages nearly eight rebounds a game.
A rooter bus for the game will depart from the Hancock parking lot at 1 p.m. The game will be live-streamed at www.hancockcollege.edu/video/streaming.