Hancock baseball wins second straight in 6-4 win over Cuesta

After scoring its first win of the season against Cuesta on Tuesday, Hancock's baseball team made it two in a row over the Cougars on Thursday.

Jacob Ortega, RJ Clayton and Jake Steels powered the Hancock offense as reliever Lucas Earle earned the win in his 2021 debut as the Bulldogs beat Cuesta 6-4 at John Osborne Field in Santa Maria.

Hancock is now 2-1 on the season. The Bulldogs started their 2021 campaign with a 15-11 loss to Mt. San Jacinto.

Cuesta jumped out to an early 2-1 lead at the end of the first frame, but an RBI single from Lompoc High grad Jeff Ray evened the score in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Bulldogs doubled the production in the next frame after a double by Clayton plated one run and a single from Trenton Pallas scored another. The Cougars knotted the score in the top of the seventh with a two-run inning, but Hancock was able to grind out the victory.

A single from Travis Welker in the bottom of the seventh plated the go-ahead run, followed by an RBI from Clayton in the next frame to close out the scoring.

Earle got the win as former Cabrillo standout Matthew Gonzales collected his first save of the season after punching out three batters through two innings of work.

Ortega went 3-for-3 with a run. Clayton went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Steels scored twice. Clayton and Steels are both Righetti High graduates. Clayton is hitting .400 through three games, with six hits, three runs and two RBIs.

St. Joseph High grad Zach Trevino came on in relief to pitch for Cuesta and went five innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out two.