Hancock College opts in to spring sports season, hoping to play in early 2021

Hancock College is planning to play sports in early 2021.
Though the Bulldogs, and athletic director Kim Ensing, aren't quite sure if they'll have opponents to play or what a spring 2021 season will actually look like.
Ensing said Hancock College's board voted to opt in to a spring sports season that faces a mountain of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Clearly, as the pandemic rages across the state, the situation is entirely fluid.
"Our board has supported us by opting in to the season," Ensing said, noting she doesn't know, for instance, what a football season would look like mainly because she doesn't know which of their opponents will opt in.
"We don't know how many football programs are in yet," Ensing added. "Many football schools are not going to compete in the current framework because there's a feeling that playing a spring football season provides a very short turnaround for playing fall football."
The deadline for California community colleges to opt in to the 2021 spring season was Friday. The California Community College Athletic Association is meeting Monday and may provide an update as early as Tuesday on how many schools are hoping to play in the spring.
"Some schools are opting out for various reasons, whether they don't have the appropriate safety protocols in place or haven't figured out how to perform COVID testing," Ensing said. "We have a solid plan in place, but we're aware that many schools on the current schedule are opting out."
Hancock College is scheduled to start 'Spring 1' season sports as early as February.
Ensing said the schedules her department has created could evaporate if not enough schools are opting in to a season.
The Hancock College decision is in contrast to what Santa Barbara City College has decided. The Vaqueros announced earlier this month that they have opted out of a spring 2021 season, due to concerns related to COVID-19. Hancock and SBCC are conference rivals in most sports.
SBCC's decision means 10 sports teams that typically play in the fall, but have been pushed to the spring due to the pandemic, will not compete at all in the 2020-21 school year. Those 10 sports are football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's basketball, women's water polo, women's golf, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cross country.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Santa Barbara City College will be opting out of competition," school president Utpal K. Goswami said in a press release. "We are faced with continuously changing conditions and restrictions that post a significant challenge for our athletic teams."
"Although we'll be opting out of competition, we're still planning on holding our classes and practices as the state and county will allow," athletic director Rocco Constantino added.
The deadline to decide whether late spring sports will be played is Feb. 26.
Hancock College has had a robust conditioning program amid the pandemic, with cohorts of student-athletes training outdoors on campus with enhanced safety protocols in place.
"We had a good chance to implement preliminary testing protocols and were ready to bring them back in the spring," Ensing added.
Hancock will not field a women's volleyball team in the spring season, though that's not related to the pandemic, Ensing said. Turnout for that program has been inconsistent over the years.
"Our message is this: We're going to take it a day at a time, just like we have been for the last six months," Ensing said. "The plan now might change tomorrow. We are 100% committed to supporting our student-athletes and getting them back on the field as soon as we are able to do so safely.
"I don't think I would use the words 'back to normal' any time soon."
Ensing did say she liked how her coaches and staff members have handled all the curveballs thrown their way.
"Our coaches have done a tremendous job pivoting in these circumstances. Our athletic trainers have gone above and beyond to oversee and implement all the safety protocols we've had to implement," she said.
Darien Langley, St. Joseph to UC Davis
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Class: 2021
Offers (2):
- Army
- UC DAVIS (SIGNED)
Langley had originally committed to Army, but flipped in November to stay closer to home amid the pandemic.
Langley is one of the area's top play-makers at receiver and running back and is a game-breaking return man.
He said, "I see myself playing running back or slot receiver. Although, it is up to the coaches on where I play. I do not have a set position as of right now."
Langley said of making his college choice official Wednesday: "I’m truly blessed to be able to get an opportunity to play at the next level thanks to UC Davis and their coaching staff. I’m more than excited to attend Davis and perform for them.
"I’d like to thank my family, coaches, trainers, and, most importantly, God."
Thomas Cole, SLO High to UCLA
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: 2021
Offers (21):
- UCLA (SIGNED)
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Northwestern
- SMU
- Baylor
- UNLV
- Northern Arizona
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Cal
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Yale
- Princeton
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- Arizona State
Cole picked UCLA from his 21 offers, with Michigan, Virginia and Northwestern also showing major interest.
Thomas projects as an offensive tackle for Chip Kelly and the Bruins, though he was a dynamic play-maker on the defensive line at San Luis Obispo. Cole was listed as a four-star according to 247 Sports and had a three-star composite rating.
#8Clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
Give it up for Thomas Cole!#GoBruins | @ThomasCole_SLO pic.twitter.com/ZaLdVPJb6i
Christian Jones, SLO High to San Diego State
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-9
Weight: 295
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
- San Jose State
- San Diego State (SIGNED)
- University of San Diego
Somehow, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Cole wasn't even the biggest lineman from his own school to sign with an FBS program Wednesday.
Jones is a giant human at 6-foot-9 and approximately 300 pounds. Jones also had offers from San Jose State and the University of San Diego, opting with the Aztecs. He clearly has the frame and the size to play an offensive tackle position at the DI level and the Aztecs will certainly give him that opportunity.
Jones has NFL size right now and it will be fascinating to see how SDSU works with him at this level and where this football career takes him over the next four years.
@CJonesSLOHS helped a San Luis Obispo team go 10-2 while putting up some impressive offensive numbers, including 390.0 yards per game & 38.3 points per game. Look for Christian and the Tigers to have the same results when they kick off in the spring 2021! pic.twitter.com/e7mJu6xQfT— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 16, 2020
Assani Berkeley, Mission Prep to San Jose State
Welcome to Spartan Nation, Assani Berkeley ⚔️— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) December 16, 2020
🔹 Wide Receiver
🔹 @BerkeleyAssani #BusinessDeci21on | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/iSMK6RyXoQ
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (5):
- Cal Poly
- San Jose State (SIGNED)
- UC Davis
- UNLV
- Sacramento State
Berkeley, who also attended SLO High before transferring to Mission Prep two years ago, was a basketball standout who found his home on the gridiron. He'll join the Spartans as a receiver.
Berkeley verbally committed to SJSU in August, choosing the Spartans are over offers from Cal Poly, Sacramento State, UC Davis, and UNLV. Berkeley has plus-size and elite athleticism at 6-foot-1. He's an explosive basketball player and has found the ability to take that skill-set over to the football field. Coming from a smaller school in Mission Prep and with an extensive basketball background, it will be intriguing to follow Berkeley's career in San Jose State.
The Royals have shown an ability to prepare guys for the next level, with Patrick Laird blossoming at Cal and eventually the NFL and even Brian Kowall making the team at UCLA as a walk-on.
Carlton Brown III, Mission Prep to Nevada
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200
Class: 2021
Offers (10):
- Nevada (SIGNED)
- Oregon State
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- UNLV
- San Diego State
- Liberty
- Cal Poly
- Utah
- UC Davis
Brown fits a similar profile to Berkeley, an athlete with good size who thrives on the basketball court. He's all of 6-foot-6 and seems to have a bright future at Nevada, which has shown an ability to produce tight ends with current TE Cole Turner having 44 catches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.
Brown picked the Wolf Pack over a bevy of programs, including two Pac-12 offers. The tight end held offers from Oregon State, Utah, Fresno State, Liberty, UC Davis, Cal Poly, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State.
Welcome to the Pack, Carlton Brown!— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) December 16, 2020
🔷 Tight End
🔷 San Luis Obispo, Calif. (Mission Prep HS)
🔷 @CarltonNBrown #BattleBorn21 // #NevadaGrit // #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/UGnUmtZTOD
Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara to Wisconsin
We’re gonna make some magic together, @dhillsb10!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the squad#NSD21 » #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Ai2BTjBb6r
High School: Santa Barbara High
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
Wisconsin (SIGNED)
Kansas State
Nevada
Hill may be the prized jewel of the area's recruiting class and he's heading to Madison.
The story of Hill's recruitment is quite special. He started generating major interest amid his sophomore season, eventually landing an offer from Wisconsin. Hill committed early and stuck with the Badgers even as UCLA, which could have, or rather should have, been the frontrunner to land the big QB from the Dons.
Instead, Hill made sure Wisconsin's early interest paid off by signing with the Badgers early Wednesday, becoming the rare QB commit from the area to go directly to the Big Ten.
The Badgers get a big, strong-armed signal-caller in Hill who is more than excited to play at Camp Randall. Hill has shown tremendous leadership with the Dons, leading them to a Channel League title and the final of the CIF-SS Division 8 playoffs last year. He also has been committed to playing out his senior season at SBHS despite that season being in constant jeopardy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Don't be surprised to see him starting at QB for Wisconsin in a couple years.
