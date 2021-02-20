Hundreds gather to honor Sandy Pu'a at Hancock College

Hundreds of family members, friends, former classmates and players gathered Saturday morning to honor the life of Sandy Pu'a.

A memorial service was organized outdoors at the Allan Hancock College football field to honor Pu'a, a father, husband, Hancock football coach and UPS worker who died unexpectedly on Feb. 5. He was 42.

The mourners gathered on the Hancock College field in a ceremony that lasted several hours on a bright, windy day in Santa Maria. Pu'a spent countless hours coaching on the Hancock College campus and was memorialized with a warm, touching service.

Dozens of his colleagues from the United Parcel Service attended the ceremony in their brown workwear. A dozen UPS delivery trucks lined the road leading to the Hancock College football field.

The service featured traditional symbols of Polynesian culture and several speakers who remembered Pu'a as a big, soft-spoken man with a bright sense of humor.

The memorial began at 10 a.m. with an hour-long viewing. Sandy Pu'a's body was carried by a group of pallbearers that included his three sons, Ely-Jah, Elyaz and Keyshawn, and brother Lui.

Several hundred people gathered to pay their respects, including members of the Hancock College football coaching staff.

Sandy Pu'a was born Nov. 12, 1978 in American Samoa. Lisa Pu'a, Sandy's sister, said his name came from his mother Mekivei's love of the movie Grease and the main character portrayed by Olivia Newton John.

Sandy Pu'a attended Samoana High School before coming to Hancock College to play football in 1996. He then transferred to play college football at Southwestern Oklahoma State.