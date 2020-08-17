Kobe Tuitele leaned on faith, work ethic to graduate from Hancock

Kobe Tuitele did not exactly have it easy when he graduated from high school and went on to play football at Hancock College.

In fact, “I was not financially stable at AHC,” Tuitele wrote in his Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table scholarship application.

“Cost of tuition and rent were simply too much, especially for someone coming from the islands and I refused for my already struggling parents to help me,” the Pago Pago, American Samoa native wrote in his scholarship application.

“As a result, I found work as a maintenance person, scrubbing toilets and cleaning up after college students.”

Tuitele wrote that he worked late five to six nights a week, living pretty much a subsistence existence, “However, by the grace of God, I had just enough to pay off my college tuition and housing rent for two years straight,” Tuitele wrote.

He was the Hancock nominee for the 2020 NSBCART Male Athlete of the Year scholarship. He carried a 3.36 GPA at Hancock.

Tuitele earned his Associates degree in criminal justice. He earned a partial scholarship to play football at NCAA Division I Morgan State.

“My first option after college is to play in the National Football League,” Tuitele wrote.

“However, if that does not happen, I want to earn my Masters in the field of Criminal Justice.” It states in Tuitele's Hancock bio that he plans to become a federal agent — if an NFL career doesn't pan out for him.

The 6-foot, 285-pound Tuitele transitioned deftly from defense to offense. Before his time at Hancock, Tuitele earned the Defensive Lineman of the Year award, as well as All-Conference and All-State honors, his senior year of high school.