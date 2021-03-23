Roundup: St. Joseph softball dominant in opener; SJHS, PVHS golf teams keep rolling

St. Joseph's softball team started its 2021 season with a dominant win over Santa Ynez.

The Knights won 24-0 in the season opener as they knocked out 22 hits and held the Pirates to just three with the pitching of Brianna Munoz and Charli Ray Escobedo.

Munoz struck out seven over four innings. Escobedo pitched the fifth and final inning of the run-rule shortened game.

Munoz went 4-for-5 at the plate with three runs and nine RBIs. Dylan Prandini finished 4-for-4 with five runs scored and two RBIs.

Lizette Carlos had three RBIs as Shianne Gooley and Jaylee Cantu drove in two runs apiece.

Desirae Marroquin went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.

The Knights are slated to play at Arroyo Grande in another non-league game on Wednesday.

Girls golf

St. Joseph 249, Orcutt Academy 295

Freshman Annie Heybl had another stellar outing for the Knights, earning medalist honors with a score of 47.

The Knights are undefeated on the season.

Bella Aldridge wasn't too far behind Heybl, shooting a 48 at the Santa Maria Country Club. Lita Mahoney followed with a 49 and Sophia Cordova shot a 51 and Macie Taylor carded a 54.

For the Spartans, Danica Black had a stellar day, shooting a 48. The other scorers for Orcutt Academy were Luna Sahagan (55), Lauren McClung (57), Debbie Sawyer (66) and Vivian Meyer (67).

Pioneer Valley 289, Santa Maria 328

Carmen Guerrero earned medalist honors for the Panthers with a solid score of 48 at the Santa Maria Country Club.