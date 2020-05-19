Sophomore spotlight: Izzie Fraire sees final season at Hancock College upended by coronavirus pandemic

The NSBCART typically awards its scholarships at its annual awards dinner. The organization cancelled its 2020 dinner because of the pandemic.

The next stop in Fraire’s respective educational and academic careers will be San Jose State.

She said one of her main events for the Spartans will be the 200 breaststroke, the event Fraire won at the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Meet at De Anza College in Cupertino.

The 2020 CCCAA Meet was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Fraire’s breaststroke race at the 2019 state meet didn’t exactly get off to a promising start. “When I came up after my dive (on the start), I was behind everyone.

“I just told myself not to panic and swim an even pace, and that’s what I did. When I touched the wall at the end, I had no idea if I’d won or not because everyone was so close.”

Fraire said, “I looked at the scoreboard, saw I’d won and I was just shocked. I couldn’t believe it. I was so happy.”

Fraire won in 2 minutes, 19 seconds. “That’s right on my best time,” she said. The win earned her All-American status.