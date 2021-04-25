Local roundup: St. Joseph moves to 7-0 with win at Santa Ynez

The St. Joseph boys basketball team improved to 7-0 on Saturday with an 89-50 win at Santa Ynez on Saturday.
St. Joseph senior Jincho Rivera scored a game-high 24 points. Dre Roman added 17 for the Knights and senior Sam Bazunga had 14.
Landon Lassahn led Santa Ynez with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Ollenburger had 14 points.
Warren Zhang chipped in 10.
"It was a very tough, physical basketball game," Santa Ynez coach Walter Tyler said. "St. Joseph is definitely the best we have played all season. They're coached extremely well by (Tom) Mott and his coaching staff. I’m extremely proud of my players.
St. Joseph will try to improve its record to 8-0 on Monday with a game against Brentwood in Los Angeles. Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Nipomo 73, Arroyo Grande 72 (Friday)
Joey Garcia led the Titans with 20 points as teammates Gianni Hart (13 points) and Daren Sosa (12 points) also helped out.
Senior Louis DiModica added 10 points. Brody Nabor led the Eagles with 24 points while Josh McCune added 15 and Lucas Juarez had 12 for Arroyo Grande.
Arroyo Grande beat Morro Bay 79-46 on Saturday.
Girls basketball (Friday)
Arroyo Grande 57, Nipomo 43
Nipomo junior Kacie Slover had 14 points as Honnalee Kennedy added 10 for the Titans.
Arroyo Grande avenged the overtime loss the Titans gave the Eagles on Thursday.
Nipomo is 2-2.
Righetti 70, San Luis Obispo 22
Junior Madisyn Cutliff had 20 points for Righetti and freshman Bree Luna chipped in 12 as every Righetti player scored in the Mountain League win.
The Warriors are 3-0 on the season after a win over Lompoc and two wins over the Tigers.
Orcutt Academy 53, St. Joseph 44
Diaminsol Malicdem led the Spartans with 14 points as Orcutt Academy swept St. Joseph and handed the Knights their first two losses of the year.
St. Joseph is now 6-2. Orcutt Academy is 3-1.
Chyanna Medina-Tell added 13 points for Orcutt Academy and Devyn Kendrick had nine. Giselle Calderon and Erynn Padhal each had eight.
Candace Kpetikou led St. Joseph with 14 points and Vaneza Sevilla had 13.
College baseball
Gonzales throws no-hitter
Cabrillo High grad Matthew Gonzales threw a no-hitter in Hancock's win over Cuesta on Saturday.
No other details were available at press time.
Baseball
Righetti sweeps St. Joseph
After a 4-1 win on Wednesday, Righetti completed a three-game sweep of St. Joseph with a 10-6 win in the first game of a doubleheader and a 5-3 win in the finale.
Second baseman Gavin Long went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the first game. Ricky Smith, a sophomore, drove in two runs and Adrian Santini scored three times.
Omar Reynoso threw six innings and gave up three runs to earn the win.
In the second game, Santini went 2-for-4 and Smith went 2-for-3. Ryan Boivin had two RBIs.
Cooper Bagby had a complete game and struck out eight.
The Warriors have won nine straight games and are 11-3 overall and 6-0 in the Mountain League.
Orcutt Academy 5, Bishop Diego 3
Cash Carter went 2-for-4 with a double and Isais De La Cruz also went 2-for-4.
Dean Samuel reached base three times, drawing two walks and also getting hit by a pitch.
De La Cruz earned the win as Connor Adams took the no decision after throwing four innings and striking out six.
Santa Ynez 5, Cabrillo 0 (Friday)
Santa Ynez starter Vic Heredia threw a complete game shutout, allowing on two hits while striking out nine.
Caleb Cassidy went 2-for-3 for Santa Ynez, driving in two runs and hitting two doubles. Owen Hunt went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Trevor Jure and Zach Rudabaugh each had hits for the Conqs and Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said shortstop AJ Simmons played "stellar defense."
The Pirates are 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the Channel League. Cabrillo is 2-8 and 1-4.
Softball
Knights sweep Panthers
St. Joseph beat Pioneer Valley 10-4 in the first game and 19-4 in the second of a doubleheader Saturday.
Dylan Prandini and Briana Muñoz each had three RBIs in the first game. Muñoz also earned the win in the first game, allowing just five hits while striking out five over seven innings.
Dezirae Rodriguez had three hits, four runs and four RBIs in the second game as she, Muñoz and CharliRay Escobedo each homered in the win.
Cabrillo 10, Santa Ynez 1 (Friday)
Santa Ynez had 10 hits, but it wasn't enough. Molly Kadlec had two hits and Michaela Baker had three.
Football
Warriors, Panthers win; Saints lose
Righetti beat Arroyo Grande 33-14 in a Mountain League football game Friday night at Doug Hitch Stadium in Arroyo Grande.
Pioneer Valley, meanwhile, routed Atascadero, moving to 3-1 this spring with a 47-12 win.
Righetti is set to play at Templeton Friday in its final game of the spring. The Warriors are 3-1.
Santa Maria ended its spring season with a 49-7 loss at Paso Robles. The Saints added the non-league game to gain some experience and traveled with 18 players suited up to face the Mountain League opponent. The Saints finish their spring slate with a 3-3 record.
Girls tennis (Friday)
Santa Ynez 16, Cabrillo 2
Morea Naretto lost one game in a three-set sweep at No. 2 singles as she helped the Pirates beat the Conquistadores in a Channel League match.
Kaitlyn Thompson swept three sets at No. 1 singles for the Pirates. Emma Sell did the same at No. 3.
Santa Ynez doubles tandems Alana Hinkins and Sofia Curti, and Tessa Haws and Isabella Curti each swept three sets. The Pirates team of Allie Linane and Brielle Sarloos won the only doubles set they played.
