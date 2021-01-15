NCAA Wrestling: Oregon State defeats Cal Poly 23-17

Bernie Truax and Samuel Aguilar scored first-period falls and Legend Lamer won by technical fall, but Oregon State won the remaining seven bouts en route to a 23-17 victory over Cal Poly in a Pac-12 dual meet Thursday.
Ranked No. 23 at 174 pounds this week, Truax improved to 3-1 by pinning Colton Beisley in 1 minute, 5 seconds. Truax scored an early takedown, Beisley escaped and Truax followed with another takedown prior to the fall.
Aguilar registered a takedown a minute into his 285-pound match versus Brian Barnes and earned his fall in 2:27 to raise his early season record to 3-0.
Lamer is now 5-0 on the year after recording an early takedown and 14 near-fall points in the next two minutes on his way to a 16-0 technical fall win over Riley Gurr at 149 pounds.
Oregon State, however, built a 10-0 lead in the first three matches and claimed five decisions and a pair of major decisions to win the dual meet.
Thursday's dual meet marked the first Cal Poly matches for Fresno State transfers Lawrence Saenz and Adam Kemp.
Saenz dropped a 12-5 decision to No. No. 18 Grant Willits at 141 pounds while Kemp extended Aaron Olmos to overtime before falling 6-4 on a takedown in the sudden victory period at 165 pounds.
Two other close matches also went Oregon State's way. Trevor Tinker allowed a third-period reversal in a 6-5 loss to No. 29 J.J. Dixon at 197 pounds while Dylan Miracle and Ryan Reyes were tied 2-2 in the final period before Reyes earned an escape and riding time for a 4-2 decision at 184.
Cal Poly will host North Dakota State, Little Rock and Fresno State for a quad meet Sunday, Jan. 24. The Mustangs also are slated to host California Baptist and Stanford on Jan. 28.
Pirate Savings Card on sale
The 2020-21 Pirate Football Savings Card is on sale.
Purchasers can support local businesses and Santa Ynez Pirate football with the card.
The cost of the card is $50.
The card offers discounts to various local businesses. They can be purchased at New Frontiers, El Rancho, Valley Fresh and sypiratefootball.com
The Santa Ynez High School Football Boosters, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit 100% volunteer fundraising organization.
Hancock looking for runners
The Hancock College women’s cross country team is seeking runners for its 2021 squad. Contact coach Louie Quintana at 1-805-705-3299 for more information.
