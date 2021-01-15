You have permission to edit this article.
NCAA Wrestling: Oregon State defeats Cal Poly 23-17
NCAA Wrestling

NCAA Wrestling: Oregon State defeats Cal Poly 23-17

Bernie Truax and Samuel Aguilar scored first-period falls and Legend Lamer won by technical fall, but Oregon State won the remaining seven bouts en route to a 23-17 victory over Cal Poly in a Pac-12 dual meet Thursday.

Ranked No. 23 at 174 pounds this week, Truax improved to 3-1 by pinning Colton Beisley in 1 minute, 5 seconds. Truax scored an early takedown, Beisley escaped and Truax followed with another takedown prior to the fall.

Aguilar registered a takedown a minute into his 285-pound match versus Brian Barnes and earned his fall in 2:27 to raise his early season record to 3-0.

Lamer is now 5-0 on the year after recording an early takedown and 14 near-fall points in the next two minutes on his way to a 16-0 technical fall win over Riley Gurr at 149 pounds.

Oregon State, however, built a 10-0 lead in the first three matches and claimed five decisions and a pair of major decisions to win the dual meet. 

Thursday's dual meet marked the first Cal Poly matches for Fresno State transfers Lawrence Saenz and Adam Kemp. 

Saenz dropped a 12-5 decision to No. No. 18 Grant Willits at 141 pounds while Kemp extended Aaron Olmos to overtime before falling 6-4 on a takedown in the sudden victory period at 165 pounds.

Two other close matches also went Oregon State's way. Trevor Tinker allowed a third-period reversal in a 6-5 loss to No. 29 J.J. Dixon at 197 pounds while Dylan Miracle and Ryan Reyes were tied 2-2 in the final period before Reyes earned an escape and riding time for a 4-2 decision at 184. 

Cal Poly will host North Dakota State, Little Rock and Fresno State for a quad meet Sunday, Jan. 24. The Mustangs also are slated to host California Baptist and Stanford on Jan. 28. 

