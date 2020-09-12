Nipomo High honors late assistant football coach Josh Caldera with memorial at midfield

As the afternoon wore on Saturday, the tributes in honor of the late Josh Caldera kept coming in.

Those coming to pay their respects placed the tributes on or near the big “N” outlined in red, at midfield on the Nipomo High School football gridiron, that same black “N“ that had been a Caldera trademark, during a memorial for the late coach.

Nipomo High Athletic Director Russ Edwards said Caldera, the popular veteran Nipomo defensive line coach, died of a heart attack late Wednesday. Caldera was 40 years old.

When Caldera was with the Nipomo program, “He was the one who was in charge of that ‘N’ at midfield,” said Edwards.

“He was the one who painted it on every Thursday night before every Friday night home games, he was the one who supervised the upkeep of it.”

Several who spoke of Caldera Saturday said he was beloved by Nipomo players and coaches alike.

“I’ve known him since high school,” said Nipomo head football coach Tony Dodge.

“He’s one of my best friends, a Nipomo guy. He went to Arroyo Grande High School, I went to San Luis Obispo High School. We’re the same age.”

Josh Caldera’s wife, Charlie Caldera, said, “He had an absolute passion for the game and his players, and it showed more and more every day.

“He brought up a lot of boys, through the Nipomo Cowboys and then through the high school.”

Edwards and Dodge said Caldera coached the Nipomo Cowboys youth football team before joining the Titans’ football staff at Nipomo High School in 2010.