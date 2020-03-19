Remainder of spring sports season canceled for California community colleges due to coronavirus outbreak

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors voted unanimously Thursday to cancel the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season due to the coronavirus outbreak, a CCCAA news release stated Thursday.
Hancock College, Santa Barbara City and Cuesta are all CCCAA members.
The Board of Directors elected to restore the eligibility for the nearly 9,500 athletes affected, provided they had not quit or been cut from their teams prior to the CCCAA postponing the spring season on March 12.
"The restoration only applies to the student-athletes' status within the CCCAA," the news release stated. "The NCAA, NAIA and other collegiate governing bodies are currently addressing similar issues and the CCCAA will continue to work with them to help student-athletes who wish to eventually transfer."
The CCCAA, which oversees and governs athletics for 109 member institutions, postponed the spring seasons last week due to concerns over COVID-19 with hopes of possibly returning to competition. However, with campuses throughout the state closed and most classes taking place online, and with the uncertainty about when conditions will improve, the Board of Directors voted to cancel the spring sports seasons.
The release stated face-to-face recruiting and recruiting-related travel is prohibited immediately but will be re-evaluated next month. The ban is currently until April 15.
The CCCAA cancelled non-traditional seasons and practices outside of regularly scheduled classes through June.
"College athletics are facing unprecedented circumstances and we are doing our best to address the concerns that have come about as a result," CCCAA Interim Executive Director Jennifer Cardone said in the release. "Undoubtedly, it's a challenging time but student-athletes are the center of our focus as well as what's in the best interest of our institutions."
The CCCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball championships at West Hills College-Lemoore last week and later canceled its 2020 CCCAA Convention in Ontario.