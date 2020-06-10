Rodeo stars Ethan, Maggie Usher carry on amidst pandemic

Meanwhile, Maggie Usher has been able to compete at two small rodeos in the midst of the pandemic. She increased her bank account a bit in the process.

"I was able to compete at a small rodeo in Riverside and another small one at Acton," said Maggie Usher.

With social distancing in effect, "There weren't many people, not many competitors, there at all," she said. "I was able to win a little bit of money."

When they compete in team roping, Ethan and Maggie Usher typically team up. This time, "I competed in team roping with my cousin, Meghan Taylor, who lives in Solvang," Maggie Usher said.

Ethan Usher, who also is a saddle bronc rider, said his main event is steer wrestling.

When it comes to training on horses, "Actually we are able to have all of our horses at our house, so that makes it really nice," said Maggie Usher.

"I've been able to work out twice a week." Despite not much practice time together, Taylor and Maggie Usher have shown well enough during competitions.

Now, Maggie Usher is hoping there will be some sort of summer rodeo season. "Any rodeo that comes up, I'm up for it."

Ethan Usher figures he will be plenty busy with work this summer.