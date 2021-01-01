Top story of 2020: The day the sports world stood still

The sports world came to a crashing halt.

Though no one knew it then, the scene inside Dr. Arthur James Gymnasium on the Arroyo Grande High School campus would soon become a symbol of a different era. The date was March 10, 2020.

The Eagles boys basketball team soundly beat Burbank Providence, earning a spot in the state championship game set for Friday, March 13 in Sacramento.

A packed crowd inside that gymnasium celebrated the win on the floor, likely the greatest achievement in the program's history. Still, there was some uncertainty in the air as concern was growing over new terms like 'coronavirus' and 'COVID-19.'

Would the Eagles actually get to play for a state title later that week? They were confident they'd have their chance. As it turned out, Gage Gomez and Robert Hutchens never played for a state championship. Ryan Glanville, Spencer Berry and Dylan Staub, the Eagles' coaching staff, never got the chance to coach their senior-heavy team at state.

"We are extremely disappointed and saddened that we won’t have an opportunity to play for a state championship," Arroyo Grande athletic director Stephen Field said then.

Months later, words like coronavirus, pandemic and social-distancing have been etched into the minds off all Americans and much of the world.

That scene inside the AGHS gymnasium seems distant now, a packed indoor arena with hundreds of fans inside cheering and celebrating.

A day after that basketball game at Arroyo Grande High, Nipomo High hosted a major track meet on March 11, the same day the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive.