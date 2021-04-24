You are the owner of this article.
Tyler Williams voted Player of the Week

041621 SJHS RHS 16.JPG
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making the acrobatic catch during a Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors. Williams was voted the Player of the Week after this game.

 Joseph Bailey

St. Joseph fans voted defensive players to Player of the Week wins on back-to-back tries as Tyler Williams edged out the competition this week.

Williams, the St. Joseph defensive back who made the key defensive play in an 85-yard scoop-and-score in a 24-0 win over rival Righetti, won the honor for Week Five of the high school season with 681 votes.

It was a tight race as Williams narrowly edged Nipomo High senior Keyshawn Pu'a, who finished with 573 votes.

Lompoc standout running back Sheldon Canley Jr. was also in the race, finishing third with 450 votes. 

Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast garnered 245 votes, though Ast has already won the award twice in this pandemic-shortened season.

St. Joseph linebacker Jayce Gamble was the winner in Week Four after he helped the Knights shutout Templeton 38-0 the week prior. 

St. Joseph finished its spring season with a 5-0 record and a Mountain League championship. The Knights also beat rival Righetti for the sixth straight time on the heels of Williams' performance. 

