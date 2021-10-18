The Hancock College football team rallied from behind to pull off a 31-23 victory over East Los Angeles College to open the conference slate on Saturday.
Hancock (4-1) was down 13-0 with 9:03 left in the second quarter before reeling off 24 unanswered points to go up 24-13 in the third quarter. The No. 17 Bulldogs then held on after the No. 23 Huskies (3-3) made it a one-score game with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter. Justin Hooper intercepted an East LA pass to seal the win for Hancock.
Hancock won despite only managing 237 yards of offense as ELAC racked up 365 yards. The Bulldogs averaged just 2.5 yards per carry on 39 attempts.
Hancock quarterback Esekielu Stoner went 8 for 18 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His 9-yard touchdown pass to Mike McCoy jump-started the Hancock offense, cutting ELAC's lead to 13-7. The drive was set up after Jordan Fields forced a fumble and Cobe Stribling recovered it on a Hancock punt.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead for good on Maurice Smith's 3-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Hancock went up 21-13 on Jaleel Walker's 32-yard touchdown catch from Storer.
Colton Theaker's 33-yard field goal made the score 24-13 with three minutes left in the third quarter.
East Los Angeles cut the Hancock lead to 24-16 with a 44-yard field goal from Cristian Reyes, but a 3-yard touchdown run from Smith put the 'Dogs up 31-16 with 7:24 left in the game.
The Huskies again cut into the Hancock lead with a 67-yard touchdown run from Pedro Amousou with 6:08 remaining.
Hancock was able to take off 4:16 from the clock on a six-play, 17-yard drive that ended with a Theaker punt.
The Huskies drove down to the Hancock 23 before Justin Hooper intercepted a Rudy Garcia pass and returned it 58 yards to seal the win.
The Bulldogs averaged 4.2 yards per play in the game. Walker led a trio of receivers with 93 yards and one touchdown on four catches, followed by McCoy (47 yards, 1 TD) and Keyshawn Pu'a, who had two catches on the day. Smith led the pack of running backs with 64 yards and two touchdowns on 20 tries. Christian Erickson tacked on 26 rushing yards on nine carries.
Defensively, Hancock forced three fumbles and registered two interceptions en route to the victory. LJ Vongsy led the effort with nine tackles and half a sack. Devin Guggia (7), Jaquez McWilliams (6), John Sniffen (6) and Ronald Fuselier (5) rounded out the top tacklers on the night. Jordan Fields and K'Hari Upshaw were each credited with forced fumbles while Justus Makainai recovered one.
Erickson led the kickoff return crew with 50 yards on two attempts, followed by a 20-yard return from McWilliams, a 12-yard return by BJ Jordan and a nine-yard trek for Latrell Brown. Theaker finished the contest with a perfect 4 for 4 showing on PATs and went 1 for 1 on field goal tries. He also recorded 203 punting yards and 317 yards off the tee.
The Bulldogs will head east to face the No. 4-ranked College of the Canyons squad on Saturday for another National Northern League showdown. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Cougar Stadium in Santa Clarita.
The Bulldogs now hold a 4-2 all-time record over East LA, dating back to their first meet-up in 2003. The squads last met in 2017, which resulted in a 21-13 victory for AHC. Smith now ranks ninth in the SCFA with five rushing touchdowns on the season. AHC trails in the all-time series record to Canyons, 9-18-1, which dates back to 1972.