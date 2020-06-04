Joe Bailey: It's clear Drew Brees is unable, or unwilling, to listen to his teammates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Drew Brees hears our national anthem, the New Orleans Saints quarterback says he envisions both of his grandfathers, "who fought for this country during World War II."

Apparently Brees is either unable or unwilling to think that any of his black teammates, or anyone else for that matter, envision something entirely different when the anthem plays.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said in a Yahoo interview that went online Wednesday. "Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place."

Brees was asked for his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er quarterback who famously knelt during the national anthem before NFL games to protest police brutality.

"A lot of people expect we'll see kneeling once the NFL season starts," the interviewer said to Brees, who promptly responded with his remark claiming Kaepernick and anyone who kneels during the anthem is disrespecting the flag.