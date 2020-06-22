Player of the Decade: Patrick Laird went from no offers, to walk-on, to NFL running back

But he wanted more.

So, he elected to walk on at Cal, a Power Five school in the Pac-12. Once there, Laird rose to college football stardom.

For his work at the high school, college and NFL level, Laird is a finalist for the Times' Player of the Decade. The Times compiled a list of nominees after polling area coaches for the top players from the 2010 through 2019 seasons. Laird was the lone player from a San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara county high school to score an NFL touchdown during the past decade.

He actually made the roster and played in five games as a freshman at Cal. He red-shirted there in 2015 and returned to the team in 2016, playing in 12 games and carrying the ball eight times.

Then came 2017, when Laird broke out, going from walk-on to premiere back. He had 191 carries for 1,127 yards and eight rushing touchdowns that season. He rushed for 214 yards against Oregon State alone. He also caught 44 passes for 322 yards and a score.

Laird continued to produce in his senior season at Cal in 2018, racking up 816 yards on 197 carries with five touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes for 288 yards and four more touchdowns.

That gave Laird 2,008 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his Cal career.