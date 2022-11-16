A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond.  

Those are some of the ways in which several close friends remembered the late Mel Gatson in recent remarks to the Times. Gatson, a Lompoc resident and long-time sports official, died at age 74 on Nov. 3.

Gatson officiated many sports, including high school, junior college and NCAA baseball, high school, junior college and women's NCAA Division 1 basketball and high school football. Gatson was also a long-time umpire at the semi-pro Santa Maria Indians baseball games. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

