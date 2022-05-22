FORT WORTH, TX – Stewart Friesen kicked off NASCAR’s three-race weekend in Fort Worth with a win in the Speedycash.com 220Camping World Truck Series race Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway.
“Finally,” said Friesen. “You have no idea what it took to build this team up the last three years.”
It was Friesen’s third career victory and first since he started the Helmar International Toyota team three years ago.
Christian Eckes finished second followed by Ryan Preece, Carson Hocevar, Ty Majeski, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey Heim, Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, and Matt DiBenedetto.
NASCAR is at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with all three of the national series taking the track beginning with the Camping World Truck Series Friday night followed by the Xfinity races Saturday before wrapping up with the winner-take-all All-Star race Sunday.
The race was run under hot, humid conditions with the threat of rain hanging over Fort Worth.
Clouds rolled in after the completion of Stage 1 but the predicted rain never came.
John Hunter Nemechek won the pole – his third straight pole win – but he was shuffled to the rear of the pack because of unapproved adjustments after qualifying. That put Heim into the pole position, moving Friesen to the front row.
Friesen powered past Heim on the second lap.
Heim quickly faded to fifth place and, though he was among the top 10 all night, never threatened for the lead again.
Preece moved in behind Friesen, eventually taking the lead on the 20th lap and then holding off Friesen to win Stage 1.
Those two traded the lead through Stage 2 which again ended with Preece and Friesen finishing one-two.
Eckes and Hocevar got into the mix in the middle of Stage 2, with Eckes eventually taking the lead early in the third stage.
Meanwhile, Nemechek battled from the back to the front but could never get higher than fourth place.
When the seventh and final caution flag flew with four laps remaining in the scheduled 147-lap race, it set up a two-lap overtime with a restart on lap 148.
Eckes was in first place on the restart with Friesen beside on the front row.
Diving below Eckes coming out of Turn 2, Friesen moved into the lead and was able to hold off Eckes for the win.
“I made all the mistakes I needed to make in the first two segments," said Friesen, who had only one other top-five finish this season. “We had an awesome truck.”
“Just didn’t have lane position," Eckes said. “It is what it is.”