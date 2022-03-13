AVONDALE, AZ – Noah Gragson is breathing a big sigh of relief.
Gragson finally broke through for his first victory of the season Saturday afternoon at NASCAR’s Xfinity series 18th annual United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway.
After finishing third, second and second in the season’s first three races, Gragson wrapped up NASCAR’s Western Swing with a win in the Arizona desert.
“I was definitely hoping it would stay green so we could have success at the end,” said Gragson. “I definitely had that mindset that if I could keep running up front, eventually it was going to be my day. I mean, this team has been on a roll all season.
“I didn’t get settled in until I saw that white flag (final lap) come out. I just wanted to stay cool, calm and collected and I knew things would be good.”
Gragson qualified second and was beside pole-sitter Trevor Bayne at the start.
The duo dueled throughout the race’s first stage with Bayne able to hold off Gragson for the stage win.
Gragson passed Bayne two laps after the start of Stage 2 and was in command the rest of the way.
The race had only four caution flags, with two of them coming at the stage breaks and none after the start of Stage 3.
Brandon Jones took the lead at the start of Stage 3 but Gragson was back out front 12 laps later.
Jones briefly went back into the lead after green flag pit stops on lap 163 of the 200-lap race over Phoenix’s one-mile oval but it didn’t take Gragson long to get back out front.
Jones ended up second, 2.555-seconds behind, with Josh Berry (who started 34th) in third.
“We’ve had speed at all the race tracks this year. We just haven’t been able to finish up front,” said Jones. “All-in-all, I’m happy. I just want to be able to carry this momentum forward to turn our season around.”
Pole-sitter Bayne was fourth followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill and Justin Allgaier (who started the race 35th).
“I’ve never seen an Xfinity race green-flagged for so long in the last segment,” said Bayne. “
“To come from 38th to fourth is pretty awesome.”
There were just two cautions called for on-track incidents.
On the 22nd lap, Riley Herbst’s car got loose, spun out and hit the wall going backwards.
The damage knocked him out of the race.
The next incident caution flew on the first lap of the second stage when Berry got loose on Turn 1, hit Ty Gibbs who spun out and had to pit for a change of tires.
Both recovered to finish in the top six.
It was smooth sailing the rest of the way with just a break for the mandatory caution at the end of Stage 2.
“It feels great to get to Victory Lane,” said Gragson. “Most importantly, I’d like to say ‘Thank You’ to all the race fans that make this possible.”
After stops in Fontana and Las Vegas, the Western Swing wraps up with Sunday’s Cup race.
Both series head east to Atlanta next weekend with Xfinity racing Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday.