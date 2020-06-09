Hancock College has plans in place for starting fall sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If a California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) plan for fall holds, the openers for respective Hancock fall sports teams will take place in September.

The Hancock football squad would play its first game Sept. 26. School soccer and cross country teams would open their respective 2020 campaigns Sept. 11.

Last Friday, the CCCAA Board of Directors unanimously passed an updated version of the Recommendations for Athletics plan presented by the CCCAA Covid-19 Working Group.

That plan is the Conventional Plan. The CCCAA also has two alternatives, a modified Contact/Non-Contact plan and a final Contingency plan

The Conventional plan calls for fall sports teams to begin workouts Aug. 31, presuming that the state of California will be in stage four of its Resilience Roadmap by July 17.

If California moves to stage four, the stay-at-home order will end. Under the Conventional plan, teams' fall sports seasons would be limited to 75 percent of their traditional length with the Aug. 31 practice start.

Because of the schedule changes, the CCCAA will not host any state championships during the upcoming season. In its place, the plan proposes the idea for teams to compete in localized regional championship tournaments.