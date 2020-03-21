After 39 years of coaching youth football, Don Domingues calls it a career

"I'll never forget. The score was 0-0 with 20 seconds left. We called a timeout to set up a halfback option pass.

"I called timeout and told them in the huddle, 'Look, if the defensive man comes flying in, step aside and go in the other direction. Long story short, a kid named Ruben Rodriguez pitched the ball to Mark. The defensive end came flying, (Brunell) pulled up to throw, sidestepped him and then ran 38 yards for a touchdown."

Domingues said, "I can remember the electricity in the air from the parents and players. The electricity that night drew me right in. Such a great feeling. A feeling I wanted to experience again and again."

Brunell, a St. Joseph High School graduate, had an NFL career that spanned from 1993-2011. He played for five teams, with his longest stint for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-2003. He was a backup quarterback and the holder for the 2010 New Orleans Saints team that defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV.

Domingues said he coached against Napoleon Kaufman, who was a running back for the Oakland Raiders for six years and Tommy Thompson, who was a punter for the San Francisco 49ers. Both played for Lompoc High School.

Domingues said that over the course of his career, "My approach to coaching has drastically changed.