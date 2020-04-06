All-Area: Arroyo Grande's Ryan Glanville voted Coach of the Year

"We've had a lot of really good groups come through over the years, I'm really proud of all of our kids," Glanville said. "This group is unique, the amount of time they put in and how unselfish they are. The way they play the game and they're really fun to watch. I'm proud of them."

The Eagles found success this year despite lacking a lot of size or athleticism, though they did have the play of two stars: Gage Gomez and Robert Hutchens, both seniors. The two split the Mountain League MVP honor.

The Eagles have won back-to-back Mountain League titles and set a school record for wins this year with 28.

Glanville's Eagles also won the school's first ever CIF State SoCal Regional title when they beat Providence in the regional final on March 10. The Eagles were supposed to play Albany St. Mary's for a CIF State title in Sacramento last month, but the game was eventually canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It would've been the Eagles' first state championship game.

The Eagles relied on Gomez and Hutchens, each averaging around 20 points a game, for most of their offense, but the Arroyo Grande supporting cast was solid.

+2 All-Area: Gage Gomez is Offensive Player of the Year, Sam Bazunga takes DPOY Gomez won enough duels against defenders to earn the our Offensive Player of the award, as determined by a vote among the the the Times' sports staff.