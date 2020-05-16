Amid coronavirus pandemic, Olympic Trials qualifier Parker Reynolds finally has some water to train in

"I'm in my third week of swimming there."

Reynolds said the water temperature in the reservoir "was pretty chilly when I started. It doesn't seem as cold now.

"I don't know if it's just because I've gotten used to it, or what," said Reynolds. "The water temperature is in the high 60s, low 70s, I would say."

Reports have said that swimming in water temperatures that are not warm should be safe when it comes to COVID-19 concerns.

Social distancing is easy where Reynolds trains. The reservoir is on a vineyard and, "There's no one out there," he said.

The size of the reservoir is not a problem, Parker Reynolds said, when it comes to training.

"It's like a full, Olympic-sized pool. Just without any ribbons or lane lines."

He is now training "at about 1,600 to 1,800 yards a day," said Parker Reynolds.

That is on the days he does swim. "I'm probably averaging three days a week," he said. "I'm kind of trying to build back up, not overdo it.

"On the days I don't swim, I do dry land training," which consists of running and bike riding.