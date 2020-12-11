Anthony Morales named Pioneer Valley athletic director

Pioneer Valley High School has got its man.
Anthony Morales was named the school's athletic director Friday.
Morales, who most recently was Paso Robles' athletic director, takes over for Greg Monteiro, who is retiring this month.
Morales came to Pioneer Valley this year to teach business at the school. He is a native of Clovis, attended Fresno State and was the athletic director at Clovis East High School for nine years before taking the same position in Paso Robles in 2016.
Morales has an extensive background as a wrestling coach, having spent years at Clovis Buchanan High School, where the Bears won 13 conference titles, five CIF Central Section titles and a state title competing in the rugged Central Valley wrestling scene.
"Santa Maria is a place that I've always wanted to relocate to, for so many reasons," Morales said Friday. "The demographics are very similar to what I was accustomed to in Clovis. There is great parental and staff support and great student-athletes."
Morales said he's spent the last few months assisting Monteiro with the Panthers' athletic programs.
"Jeff is a very good friend of mine. He's spent 39 years coaching and teaching and has done an amazing, incredible job here," Morales said. "I'm very honored to follow in Jeff's footsteps and continue working on what he's done here."
Morales coached and taught at Buchanan High School from 1991-2007 before becoming the athletic director at Clovis East. Though experienced, Morales says he envisions himself working in education for at least 12 to 15 more years.
"I've got a lot of years left remaining in my educational career; I plan on retiring here," he said. "I am ready to serve the community."
Morales brings a wealth of athletic knowledge and connections to the Santa Maria Valley. He's spent time on numerous CIF State committees and is on the board for the CIF Central Section.
He says the support of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District administration has been positive.
"(Pioneer Valley principal) Mrs. (Shanda) Herrera and (assistant principal) Mr. (Greg) Dickinson has been just absolutely phenomenal," Morales said. "When I was at Paso Robles, I was on the outside and I'd look at what a great administration they had here. All the programs, whether its academics, athletics, performing arts, are great at all the sites in the district."
Morales takes over at a difficult time for high school sports. CIF has delayed the season and it's nearing a year since high school sports were last played due to the coronavirus pandemic. Morales said his six-month plan is focused on providing a safe environment for student-athletes to return to CIF competition as well as assessing where each athletic program is at.
"I plan to sit down with each coach in charge of a program and talk about where we see ourselves," he said. "We'll evaluate some programs and evaluate some things and see how we can do things easier or better. Obviously, we always strive for mastery and I look forward to working with the other district ADs, in Kevin Barbarick at Righetti and Brian Wallace at Santa Maria."
In a press release Friday, Dickinson said, “We look forward to Anthony guiding the athletic department to new heights over the coming years. He brings a wealth of coaching and mentoring experience with him as an AD and is well respected on both the Central Coast and Central Section CIF community where he has served on various State CIF committees.’’
Monteiro took over the AD position at Pioneer Valley for the 2018-19 school year after Greg Lanthier left for Mt. Carmel High in San Diego County after six years as Pioneer Valley's AD. Monteiro spent 34 years as a teacher in the district.
Player of the Decade Boys Basketball: Get to know the nominees before voting starts
It's almost time to vote in our boys basketball player of the decade poll, have you taken a moment to read about the nominees? Go through this collection of profiles and get ready for the voting. We have been working to highlight the decade's best players in several different sports over the last few months, and now we continue with boys basketball. We've really enjoyed the level of participation we've had with the football and girls basketball polls, so share these profiles and the contest with your friends to get the word out and support our local athletes.
You need a point guard? LeAndrew Knight can help you out. Some extra scoring punch is needed? Knight can handle that, too. Relentless defense?…
Keith Datu's career at St. Joseph followed an impressive path. Datu, who entered St. Joseph High School as a 6-foot-6 freshman, improved in ju…
Case Bruton had no illusions about his role on the basketball court. Bruton wanted to score. And score he did. The Los Osos native spent his f…
Could Cameron Walker shoot? Yes, he could. Could he handle the ball? Absolutely. Did his athleticism allow him to play above the rim? No doubt…
JoJo Walker's immense talent was clearly visible during his days at St. Joseph. As an undersized and athletic guard that preferred to score bu…
Brent VanderVeen led the Arroyo Grande High football team to a CIF Southern Section title and a 24-4 record in two-plus seasons as the Eagles'…
Quinton Adlesh didn't have to, but he wanted to. Adlesh wanted to carve out his own path and make his own way. That's why, instead of playing …
Matt Willkomm made the most of his two seasons on the Arroyo Grande High varsity basketball team. Though most elite players spend their entire…
Robbie Berwick caused headaches for plenty of Central Coast athletes who were unlucky enough to be on the opposing end of the basketball court…
Arroyo Grande High School has a proud basketball tradition filled with memorable players. Gage Gomez is up there with the best of them. Gomez …
Gabrys Sadaunykas wasn't at St. Joseph for very long, but he certainly left his mark there. As a senior, Sadaunykas, a native of Vilnius, Lith…
Chad Brodhead averaged 24 points, five rebounds and five steals a game in leading Cabrillo to its third straight Los Padres League title in 20…
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!