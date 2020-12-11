You are the owner of this article.
Anthony Morales named Pioneer Valley athletic director

Anthony Morales.jpg

Anthony Morales has been named the new athletic director at Pioneer Valley High School, taking over the Jeff Monteiro, who is retiring this month.

 Contributed

Pioneer Valley High School has got its man.

Anthony Morales was named the school's athletic director Friday.

Morales, who most recently was Paso Robles' athletic director, takes over for Greg Monteiro, who is retiring this month.

Morales came to Pioneer Valley this year to teach business at the school. He is a native of Clovis, attended Fresno State and was the athletic director at Clovis East High School for nine years before taking the same position in Paso Robles in 2016.

Morales has an extensive background as a wrestling coach, having spent years at Clovis Buchanan High School, where the Bears won 13 conference titles, five CIF Central Section titles and a state title competing in the rugged Central Valley wrestling scene.

"Santa Maria is a place that I've always wanted to relocate to, for so many reasons," Morales said Friday. "The demographics are very similar to what I was accustomed to in Clovis. There is great parental and staff support and great student-athletes."

Morales said he's spent the last few months assisting Monteiro with the Panthers' athletic programs. 

"Jeff is a very good friend of mine. He's spent 39 years coaching and teaching and has done an amazing, incredible job here," Morales said. "I'm very honored to follow in Jeff's footsteps and continue working on what he's done here."

Morales coached and taught at Buchanan High School from 1991-2007 before becoming the athletic director at Clovis East. Though experienced, Morales says he envisions himself working in education for at least 12 to 15 more years.

"I've got a lot of years left remaining in my educational career; I plan on retiring here," he said. "I am ready to serve the community."

Morales brings a wealth of athletic knowledge and connections to the Santa Maria Valley. He's spent time on numerous CIF State committees and is on the board for the CIF Central Section.

He says the support of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District administration has been positive.

"(Pioneer Valley principal) Mrs. (Shanda) Herrera and (assistant principal) Mr. (Greg) Dickinson has been just absolutely phenomenal," Morales said. "When I was at Paso Robles, I was on the outside and I'd look at what a great administration they had here. All the programs, whether its academics, athletics, performing arts, are great at all the sites in the district."

Morales takes over at a difficult time for high school sports. CIF has delayed the season and it's nearing a year since high school sports were last played due to the coronavirus pandemic. Morales said his six-month plan is focused on providing a safe environment for student-athletes to return to CIF competition as well as assessing where each athletic program is at.

"I plan to sit down with each coach in charge of a program and talk about where we see ourselves," he said. "We'll evaluate some programs and evaluate some things and see how we can do things easier or better. Obviously, we always strive for mastery and I look forward to working with the other district ADs, in Kevin Barbarick at Righetti and Brian Wallace at Santa Maria."

In a press release Friday, Dickinson said, “We look forward to Anthony guiding the athletic department to new heights over the coming years. He brings a wealth of coaching and mentoring experience with him as an AD and is well respected on both the Central Coast and Central Section CIF community where he has served on various State CIF committees.’’

Monteiro took over the AD position at Pioneer Valley for the 2018-19 school year after Greg Lanthier left for Mt. Carmel High in San Diego County after six years as Pioneer Valley's AD. Monteiro spent 34 years as a teacher in the district.

