Area coaches say it's too early to tell if pandemic will affect football season

In the midst of COVID-19, the coronavirus, the consensus among several area high school football coaches was pretty much the same when it came to the status of summer workouts and the 2020 football season.

They were hopeful but believed it was far too early to predict what will eventually happen.

“It’s way too early to tell,” Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said by phone.

“I’ve always been one to take things month by month. I think trying to predict what will happen two, three months in advance is ridiculous.”

“It’s certainly too early to tell,” St. Joseph Coach Pepe Villasenor said in a text.

“Right now I am just focused that our young men and student body as a whole are taking care of themselves and their families, are getting their schoolwork done in a timely manner and are staying in shape. I think it is important that our community stay healthy in a mental, physical and spiritual manner.”

