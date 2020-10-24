Area swimming star Parker Reynolds commits to Arizona State

An age-old proverb states, “Familiarity breeds contempt.”
Area swimming star Parker Reynolds’ familiarity with the Arizona State University swimming program bred the opposite of contempt for the longtime Santa Maria Swim Club member. Thus Reynolds, a Righetti High School junior, has committed to ASU.
“Their coach is Bob Bowman, who coached Michael Phelps, it’s a Pac-12 school and I know a lot of their veteran and incoming swimmers through camps and swim meets,” said Reynolds.
Besides, “I think their distance program is what’s best for me going forward, and they made me the best financial offer.”
All that was a winning combination for Reynolds and, “I made an early commitment,” to the Sun Devils.
He said he has not been able to take a virtual tour of the campus but everything else ASU has going for it won him over.
Reynolds said he will go to ASU on a partial athletic scholarship.
“They’ll give some financial aid later, especially since I’m from out of state, but right now (the partial scholarship) is just athletic. We made a deal.”
Reynolds said he also received offers from the University of Kentucky and the University of Michigan, but ASU won out.
“It was a hard decision, honestly, for me,” before going with ASU, Reynolds said.
Reynolds qualified for the 2020 US Olympic Trials in the 1,500 and 800. The COVID-19 pandemic scrubbed the Trials and, shortly thereafter, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Olympics have been tentatively re-scheduled for 2021, in Tokyo.
Though Reynolds qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 800 and 1,500, “My short course time colleges probably notice the most is on the 500,” said Reynolds.
“My best time in that event is around 4:25.”
“I think it’s best, not just for me but for everyone ,” who had been training – as best they could, anyway, with all the closures of training facilities in the wake of COVID 19 – Reynolds said this week.
Reynolds said he will likely not redshirt a year upon arriving at ASU.
“I’ll probably just try to break right into the lineup,” he said.
“With COVID, they’re red-shirting (2020) seniors, so there will be an extra class when I get there.”
The NCAA granted athletes in 2020 spring sports another year of eligibility because of the pandemic, which wiped out all spring sports in March.
Some high school seniors have opted to graduate a semester early so they can get a jump on college courses, but Reynolds said he likely will not go that route.
“I’ll probably just finish my four years of high school,” he said.
