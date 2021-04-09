Back-to-back: Santa Ynez running back Logan Ast voted Player of the Week again

Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Ast has 657 yards of offense in the last two games, helping him earn back-to-back Player of the Week awards.
Len Wood, Contributor
In the closest Player of the Week contest of the spring, Santa Ynez senior Logan Ast narrowly edged Righetti standout Chris Miller to claim back-to-back honors.
When the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday, Ast had 1,092 total votes, 50 ahead of Miller, who was at 1,042.
Ast wins the award after rushing for a school record 327 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-3 win over Dos Pueblos on April 2. Ast won the week prior after racking up 283 yards of offense and four touchdowns in a 46-28 win over Santa Barbara.
Miller, who actually had a 560-480 edge in voting at
santamariatimes.com, was nominated after intercepting two passes, scoring touchdowns and nearly returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the 34-7 win over Paso Robles last week.
Ast overcame the 80-vote deficit as his voters carried him to wins on
lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Remember to vote on all three sites every week!
Miller and the Warriors are set to host (at Pioneer Valley) San Luis Obispo Friday night at 6 p.m. after having an electrical issue at their home stadium.
Santa Ynez is playing at San Marcos Friday night, meaning Ast has another chance to get nominated.
Righetti's Matt Simms pressures carries the ball during Friday's game against Paso Robles.
Righetti quarterback Joaquin Cuevas looks to pass during Friday's game against Paso Robles. The Warriors started their spring season with a 34-7 win.
Righetti's Elias Martinez intercepts his second pass of Friday's game against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Chris Miller runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's game against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa carries the ball during Friday's game against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Chris Miller carries the ball during Friday's game against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Chris Miller reacts after he intercepted a pass during Friday's game against Paso Robles. Miller had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 34-7 win over the Bearcats.
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa during Friday's game against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Casey Daniels celebrates with teammate Elias Martinez after Martinez caught a long pass during Friday's game against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas during Friday's game against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas and Kidasi Nepa celebrate a touchdown against Paso Robles.
Righetti's defense makes a tackle against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Elias Martinez celebrates after making a long reception against Paso Robles.
Elias Martinez goes up for an interception during Friday's game against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Elias Martinez gets an interception in front of Paso Robles' Dylan Gaither during a game Friday.
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa carries the ball during a game against Paso Robles.
Righetti's Chris Miller tackles a Paso Robles player Friday.
Paso Robles' Dylan Gaither returns a kick during the game against Righetti.
Righetti vs. Paso Robles
Righetti vs. Paso Robles
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball under pressure from Lompoc at Huyck Stadium during a game on March 19. In the last two weeks, Ast has compiled over 650 yards rushing and receiving for the Pirates.
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills left, and Vincent Moran at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc’s Deville "Joker" Dickerson pulls in a long pass to score against Santa Ynez’s Vincent Moran (21) at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Dickerson blocked a PAT, returned a punt for a touchdown and didn't allow a catch in coverage in the Braves' 62-6 win at Dos Pueblos on March 26.
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross runs the option against Santa Ynez’s Nick Crandall at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast (24) breaks up a pass to Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley stiff arms Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on March 19.
Lompoc fans Anna Ordonez and her daughter Monze Maya, 9, wait in their “pod” for the game to begin against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc’s Gavin Townes takes the field against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night. Santa Barbara County football players and coaches are being required to test throughout the season even though the county's adjusted case rate dropped below 7 on Tuesday.
Lompoc cheerleader air hug during senior night against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Santa Ynez and Lompoc senior cheerleaders celebrate before the game at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Santa Ynez vs Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc’s Cailin Daniels celebrates his touchdown catch with Bradley Waite (11) against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc’s Carlos Garcia stops Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell passes against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Redell had three touchdown passes in the win over Santa Barbara on Friday.
Santa Ynez’s Mikey Gills carries the ball against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley Santa Ynez’s Deklan Pollenz at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Santa Ynez sidelines at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc’s Gavin Ross, right, hands off the ball to Sheldon Canley at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball against Lompoc’s Robert Daniels at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Santa Ynez’s Bennett Redell runs against Lompoc’s Gabriel Navarrete, left, and Elijah Perkins, right, at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc’s Cavin Ross passes against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on March 19. Ross threw three more touchdowns on Friday in a 62-6 win over Dos Pueblos.
Lompoc’s Sheldon Canley runs against Santa Ynez at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
Lompoc’s new logo at Huyck Stadium on Friday night.
