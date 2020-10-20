Bailey: Here's why CIF Southern Section football teams don't have a bye week

Last week, I wrote a column with this question as its premise: Why is just about every CIF Southern Section football team playing 10 games in 10 weeks, with no bye week, in the upcoming season?

The CIF Central Section, meanwhile, had opted for a 10-game season with the traditional bye week off by cutting a week from the playoffs. This created a bit of chaos in our neck of the woods as most Southern Section vs. Central Section games had to be rescheduled.

I felt that that the Central Section's plan was the more cautious route, creating a safer road for the student-athletes.

My column also brought up a conversation I had with someone plugged into the area football scene. That person felt the move was made with financial interests in mind, with a full playoff structure intact creating possible extra gate/game revenue.

Thom Simmons, the assistant commissioner for the CIF Southern Section, and I went over the decision-making process to clarify some things via email. Simmons said a number of issues were brought up in determining how to structure the football season amid a pandemic.

The move from three seasons of sport to two seasons and the effort to have full regular seasons when that decision was made, Simmons said, played a role and that "football needed the largest window of time for their season, when you include pre-season practices mandated by CIF Bylaws and the 10-game regular season."

Simmons added that "Allowing for a bye week would only lengthen the already long season an additional week and prevent football players who wish to participate in another sport an additional week before they could do so."