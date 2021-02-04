Bailey: High school sports are starting to return. What's next?

For the first time in nearly a year, there's some real optimism for Central Coast athletics.

Some schools have begun to schedule actual competitions. Santa Maria High is set to host a cross country dual against Mission Prep on Friday.

Most other high schools are planning their return to competition or planning to start up practices soon.

The change has been fairly rapid, so it may be a bit difficult to predict what the next few weeks and months will look like.

Just a couple weeks ago, we weren't sure if we'd have any games, meets or matches this year, but here we are preparing for competition.

Will there be football this school year?

So, with cross country starting up and some golf and tennis likely joining shortly, the biggest question most of us have now is this: Will there be football?

I say yes, there will be some high school football before school's out. One of the biggest reasons for that will be momentum and pressure. I can't imagine that we'll see cross country, tennis, baseball and softball and the powers that be fend off the enormous pressure that creates by those demanding to have football in the state.

And it makes some sense. If the dominoes begin to fall and most of these outdoor sports do have seasons, it only makes sense people will feel there should also be football. I don't predict a full season, but maybe a league/county schedule or at the very least some special bowl-type games.

I hope there is some football. This should be obvious as I've covered about 150 high school football games on the Central Coast over the past 10-plus years, but I thought I should mention that.