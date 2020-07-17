Bailey: We need to accept that high school sports won't return until 2021 and work to make even that happen

Earlier this month, I wrote that I saw "almost no chance of having a fall sports season later this year. I don't see football happening, especially with people in attendance, this year. No way."

In case you're wondering, that proclamation has been all but fulfilled.

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that schools in counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list cannot start the school year with in-person instruction "until their county has come off the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days."

As of Friday, 33 of the 58 counties in California were on the monitoring list, including Santa Barbara.

Based on that, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Friday that it will start the school year with distance learning. Lucia Mar is doing the same, as is Lompoc Unified. St. Joseph High School and other parochial and private schools will follow these mandates as well.

No school means no school sports, obviously.

And with schools facing such restrictions, it's clear that sports will be drastically affected if we have them at all this school year. (California junior colleges announced this month that all sports have been moved to 2021).

So, if you've been holding out hope for a normal high school sports season later this year, it's definitely time to face facts: We will not have any high school sports until 2021.