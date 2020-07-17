Bailey: We need to accept that high school sports won't return until 2021 and work to make even that happen

Earlier this month, I wrote that I saw "almost no chance of having a fall sports season later this year. I don't see football happening, especially with people in attendance, this year. No way."
In case you're wondering, that proclamation has been all but fulfilled.
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that schools in counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list cannot start the school year with in-person instruction "until their county has come off the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days."
As of Friday, 33 of the 58 counties in California were on the monitoring list, including Santa Barbara.
Based on that, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Friday that it will start the school year with distance learning. Lucia Mar is doing the same, as is Lompoc Unified. St. Joseph High School and other parochial and private schools will follow these mandates as well.
No school means no school sports, obviously.
And with schools facing such restrictions, it's clear that sports will be drastically affected if we have them at all this school year. (California junior colleges announced this month that all sports have been moved to 2021).
So, if you've been holding out hope for a normal high school sports season later this year, it's definitely time to face facts: We will not have any high school sports until 2021.
To ensure that we have a full slate of sports in early 2021, we all need to make peace with that.
Instead of dwelling, we need to start preparing. To do that, I'd suggest doing the small things that can help ensure that we have some normalcy by that time. (Mainly, wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance when. Also, get tested if possible).
I wish some would stop complaining about these necessary decisions that are being made. We will not be able to out-will a virus that has no conscience or bias.
I feel for athletes that have been affected by this. We are all feeling the effects of this pandemic and we are being forced to change and evolve. To make sacrifices.
A particular semi-prominent media member that deals with high school sports in California doesn't seem to get that these decisions are being made in the interests of all Californians, writing online Friday that "the math just doesn’t add up. We have been hustled."
I'm sure some of these same people would argue with a wildfire tearing through their neighborhood or dismiss evacuation orders in the face of a hurricane. (This is also a great time to remind you that many Americans were staunchly against seat belts as late as the 1980s).
I'm sorry, but I'm going to trust the words of experts and those being advised by experts over someone who gets most of their information from cable news networks and Facebook or Twitter.
California alone has 370,000 confirmed cases of a novel virus that we are still learning about and developing a vaccine for. Much of the United States locked down for months and still has 3.68 million cases and over 140,000 deaths in about six months.
Not putting these restrictions on schools and sports will surely cost lives. Maybe the estimates are high, but health officials and health scientists will always play it safe. And I'm fine with that.
I am not asking you to submit and follow orders blindly, but to take a level-headed approach to a once-in-a-lifetime crisis we are facing.
As Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle says: "Sports are the reward of a functional society."
You want sports next year? We are mask.
You want the NFL this fall, wash your hands.
You want life to get back to normal? Stay home.
No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
Toa Taua's career stats
Rushing: 501 carries, 4,612 yards, 73 TDs
Receiving: 13 catches, 151 yards, 1 TD
Defense: 193 total tackles (138 solo), 16 TFLs; 8.5 sacks; 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 forced fumbles
College: Mountain West Freshman of the Year at Nevada; entering junior season
Player of the Decade: Toa Taua, Lavon Coleman, Caleb Thomas and Mike McCoy advance to regional semifinals
Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy scrambles away from St. Joseph's Christian Tullos during their Nov. 4, 2016 game.
Mike McCoy's career stats:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs
Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs
All-purpose: 2,488 yards
Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards
Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20
Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD
Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Set to play at Hancock
Vote: No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
Lavon Coleman's career stats:
Rushing: 492 carries, 3,577 yards, 44 TDs
Receiving: 8 catches, 111 yards
All-purpose: 4,066 yards
Defense: 10 tackles; 1 sack; 1 INT
Scoring: 48 total TDs.
College: Starred at running back at the University of Washington, topping 2,000 career yards.
Note: 2011 All-Area MVP.
Caleb Thomas' career stats:
Defense: 103 total tackles (86 solo), 21 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, INT.
College: Red-shirted last year at Tulane.
Note: 2018 All-Area MVP.
Vote: No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
Nick Kimball's career stats:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)
Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
Garrett Owen's career stats:
Rushing: 371 yards, 4 TDs
Receptions: 90 for 1,363 yards, 12 TDs
Defense: 161 total tackles (149 solo), 10 interceptions
Kicking: 134 touchbacks on 174 kickoffs; averaged over 35 yards on 61 career punts; 23 for 36 on FGs; 118 for 124 on PATs; Made 57-yard field goal.
College: Kicked at Oregon State/Iowa State. Made 32 of his 45 career field goal attempts at Oregon State, with a long of 50. As a Cyclone, Owens was good on 17 of 22 FGs with a long of 45.
Vote: No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
Patrick Laird's career stats:
Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)
College: Played running back at Cal.
Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade.
Bradley Mickey's career stats:
Passing: 1 for 1, 26 yards, TD
Rushing: 132 carries, 1,244 yards, 15 TDs
Receiving: 82 catches, 1,106 yards, 9 TDs
All-purpose: 3,484 yards
Defense: 205 total tackles (129 solo), 3 TFLs; 21 career INTs for 284 yards, 38 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles
Scoring: 31 total TDs.
College: Saw significant playing time in the Cal Poly secondary the past two years.
Notes: 2015 All-Area MVP.
Vote: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
Player of the Decade matchups set for regional semifinals
One round of action in and there's already been a top seed eliminated.
The Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News has developed a list of 16 nominees for Player of the Decade.
That list has been whittled down to eight after the first round of play and the 'regional semifinal' matchups are now set.
Nipomo receiver Nick Kimball notched the biggest upset of the first round. Kimball, San Luis Obispo County's No. 8 seed, defeated Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs, who was SLO County's top seed.
Votes from readers are determining the winners.
Kimball won that first-round contest over Jacobs with 355 total votes over a week. Jacobs finished with 259 total votes.
Also moving on from San Luis Obispo County is No. 2 seed Patrick Laird, a former Mission Prep running back, who dominated his first-round matchup. Laird cruised to victory with a 395-41 victory over former San Luis Obispo quarterback Emilio Corona, who was the No. 7 seed.
Bradley Mickey, from Arroyo Grande, narrowly topped former Nipomo quarterback Matt Albright in another first-round contest. Mickey, the No. 3 seed, edged Albright, the No. 6 seed, 282-242.
Another former Arroyo Grande standout is advancing after a narrow victory. Former Eagles' kicker Garrett Owens received 283 votes, just enough to top former Paso Robles receiver Bailey Gaither, who finished with 269 votes.
There was one minor upset in the first round of the Northern Santa Barbara County contest.
Toa Taua and Lavon Coleman, two running backs at Lompoc High, both won their first-round contests.
Ainuu Taua, a former LHS defensive lineman and the No. 4 seed, was upset by Santa Ynez' Mike McCoy the No. 5 seed.
Toa Taua and Coleman will both have their hands full in the next round.
Taua will face McCoy, who received the second-most votes of all the contenders in the opening round with 413. McCoy edged Ainuu Taua 413-316.
Coleman is set to face off against Caleb Thomas, a former Righetti lineman who is now at Tulane. Thomas cruised past his first-round opponent, former Santa Maria quarterback Blake Truhitte, the No. 6 seed, 448-168. Thomas, the No. 3 seed, received the most votes out of all first-round competitors.
Northern Santa Barbara County semifinals:
No. 1 Toa Taua vs. No. 5 Mike McCoy
No. 2 Lavon Coleman vs. No. 3 Caleb Thomas
San Luis Obispo County semifinals:
No. 8 Nick Kimball vs. No. 4 Garrett Owens
No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 3 Bradley Mickey
The winners from this round will square off in the regional finals before the SLO County winner faces the Santa Barbara County winner to determine the Central Coast Player of the Decade.
