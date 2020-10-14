Bailey: Why did CIF Southern Section opt for 10-game football season with no bye weeks?

I think we can agree on one thing: We all want a safe and complete high school football season. I'll be grateful to have a season, even if it starts in January.

At the same time, there's a certain aspect of the upcoming high school football season that's really caught my eye as the season grows near.

Is every Southern Section team really playing 10 football games without a bye?

When the high school sports seasons were altered over the summer, cramming all sports into two seasons instead of the typical three, there was a lot of information to take in, leaving us with a lot of questions.

But one question I haven't been able to quite figure out: Why did the CIF Southern Section choose to forego a bye week for the football season, forcing all member schools that are playing a 10-game season to play all 10 games in consecutive weeks.

The CIF-SS high school football season is 64 days. Hundreds of high school teams in the Southern Section will all play 10 games in that span with no weeks off.

In going this route, the Southern Section kept the complete playoff structure in place, with a first round, quarterfinal, semifinal and championship. Then there's also the state playoffs, which have been "streamlined."

Is asking high school students to play 10 games in 10 weeks in their best interest? Especially in the midst of a pandemic?

I'm not so sure. A person I've spoken with, someone with detailed knowledge of California high school athletics, said they feel that decision boils down to one thing: Money.