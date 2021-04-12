Baseball: Cal Poly splits Big West series with Long Beach State

LONG BEACH — Despite leaving 14 runners on the basepaths, Cal Poly earned a 5-1 victory over Long Beach State in the final game of a four-game Big West Conference baseball series Sunday afternoon at Blair Field.
Bryan Woo (2-2) earned the win with 5 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Bryce Warrecker, who allowed just one run and four hits over the first three innings of the game.
Woo struck out a career-high eight and did not allow a walk while scattering three hits before leaving the game with two outs in the ninth inning with a possible arm injury. Kyle Scott threw one pitch, ending the game with a line drive to third baseman Tate Samuelson.
Woo threw 84 pitches, 61 for strikes.
With the win, Cal Poly split the series with Long Beach State, each earning a pair of victories. The Mustangs are 16-12 overall and 6-6 in Big West games while the Dirtbags are 8-8 overall and in conference.
Cal Poly scored a run in the first inning and never looked back, adding a pair of runs in both the third and eighth frames. Long Beach State tallied its lone run of the game in the third.
Cole Cabrera drew a walk to open the game and came around to score on a sacrifice bunt, a fly ball to right field and a wild pitch.
In the Mustang third, Myles Emmerson doubled in a run and Tate Samuelson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a 3-0 Cal Poly lead.
After the Dirtbags scored their run in the third, Cal Poly let several scoring opportunities slip away, stranding two runners on base in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings and another at third in the fifth.
The Mustangs finally scored a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Brooks Lee and another wild pitch.
Long Beach State used eight pitchers in the game -- starter Jack Noble (2-2) suffering the loss after giving up three runs and two hits over 2 1/3 innings with three walks and no strikeouts.
Cal Poly's 10 hits included two each off the bats of Cabrera, Emmerson and Lee. For the second straight game, Long Beach State's seven hits were by seven different batters.
The Mustangs hit just .195 in the series, led by Lee with six hits in 15 at-bats (.400), including four doubles, and three RBIs. Cal Poly committed just two errors in four games and compiled a 3.44 staff ERA.
Cal Poly plays its next eight games inside Baggett Stadium, hosting first-place UC Irvine next weekend and UC Riverside in two weeks for four-game Big West series.
