Baseball: Santa Ynez comes from behind to beat Dos Pueblos 3 - 2

  • Updated
The Santa Ynez Pirates (5-2, 1-0 Channel) saved their best for last in a Channel League victory over the Dos Pueblos Chargers (3-4-1, 0-1).

The Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to notch a come-from-behind victory at Santa Ynez High in the league opener for both schools.

“We got it rolling in the seventh,” said Santa Ynez head coach Warren Dickey. “Logan Ast got hit by a pitch leading off the inning and Tyler Rasmussen followed with a single. With one out, Logan scored on a fielder’s choice and then Tyler scored the game-winner on a wild pitch.”

Rasmussen pitched a complete-game, five-hitter, giving up one earned run on five hits.

Santa Ynez next hosts Lompoc on Monday at 2 p.m. The game was moved up a day due to the threat of rain Tuesday.

