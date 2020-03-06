Baseball: Santa Ynez comes from behind to beat Dos Pueblos 3 - 2

It seemed fitting that Oscar Rojas would take care of the last out Friday. The Lompoc senior right-hander fielded a comebacker hit toward the pitcher's mound, ran toward first base then flipped the ball to Braves first baseman Dylan Bailey for the final out, completing both a 5-1 win for Lompoc over Lompoc Valley rival Cabrillo in both teams' Channel League opener at Lompoc and a gem of a game for Rojas.