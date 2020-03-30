Central Coast Classic: Santa Ynez ralllies for quarterfinal win en route to 2014 divisional title

Editor's note: We are going through our archives to look back at some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades. Today, we feature Santa Ynez High's baseball team, which won a CIF title in 2014 with a dominant win over Village Christian in Riverside.

Santa Ynez High School had fielded many fine baseball teams before 2014 — and the the last time a Santa Ynez baseball team had made it to a sectional divisional semifinal game before then was, "Never," said veteran Pirates coach Warren Dickey.

Dickey spoke after his team had just made a big rally to finally get to a divisional semi.

The top-ranked Pirates' run seemed about to end in the quarters. Santa Ynez hadn't done much against Baldwin Park Sierra Vista right-hander Erik Gutierrez and trailed 2-0 at home going into the bottom of the sixth.

The Pirates responded by scoring a run on four hits in the sixth inning, two runs on three two-out hits in the seventh and came away with a 3-2 win over the No. 8 Dons.

Brock Dickey, Warren Dickey's son, drove in Kyle von Tillow from third base with the winning run.