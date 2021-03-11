Danny Duffy working to bring lights to Cabrillo’s baseball field with major donation

As a longtime major leaguer, Danny Duffy has grown accustomed to playing baseball under the lights.

But, the Cabrillo High grad says, a dream of his has long been to bring light to his alma mater’s baseball diamond.

Now that he’s able to make that dream a reality, he’s charted a path to actually make it happen.

Duffy has made a $1 million commitment to bring lights to the Conquistadores' baseball field.

The starting pitcher for the Kansas City Royals says he’s worked with a contractor to come up with a proposal and the project plans have been sent to Lompoc Unified School District. Duffy says the plans were sent to Sacramento for various approvals, though he's not received much communication from the district on the status of the project.

“We’ve been working on this for a minute," Duffy said from spring training in Arizona. "I got Musco Lighting on the horn and was just feeling it out. I committed to it during the quarantine last year and the turnaround time with all the construction would typically be six weeks. (The plans) have got to sit on a desk for three months and they sift through the permit stuff. Once it's sent back to the district, it’s pretty much set.”

Duffy said he had hoped to have the project done by this summer, but is now shooting for later this fall.

"I think we have a definite possibility of this being completed by the time November or December rolls around," he said. "There’s always little things that pop up with regards to the regulations, permits and rules."