Local roundup: Hancock men and women sweep Bakersfield

The Hancock women's basketball team captured its second straight win to start the 2021 season Thursday night, routing Bakersfield College 73-51.
The Bulldogs started their season with a win over Cuesta on March 5.
In Thursday's win, Alijah Paquet led Hancock in scoring, but the Bulldogs had a balanced attack with four different players scoring at least 13 points.
Danielle Morgan had 14 points and 13 rebounds, her second straight double-double to start the season. Morgan had 18 points and 15 rebounds in the season-opening win last week.
Aryana Gonzales went 6-for-8 from the field and scored 14 points while dishing out six assists. Jayci Bayne hit 6-of-13 shots and scored 13 points.
Paquet went 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Bakersfield was led by Elise Enriquez led the Renegades with 12 points. Bakersfield shot just 15-for-53 from the field, though the team did make 16-of-26 free throw attempts.
Hancock went 26-for-56 from the field, 5-for-13 from deep.
Hancock out-rebounded BC 46-28. Hancock committed 19 turnovers that led to 15 Bakersfield points.
Hancock 70, Bakersfield 69
Hancock's Amari Stroud found a streaking Tasson Aubry-Thomas in the paint for a bucket to give Hancock a dramatic last-second win.
Bakersfield's Tyler Quintana missed the front end of a one-and-one, Caleb Whalen passed ahead to Stroud who zipped a pass inside to Aubry-Thomas, who deftly laid it in with 2.3 seconds left, giving Hancock the lead.
Bakersfield's Tyrel Coleman hit a 3-point shot with about a minute left to give Bakersfield a 69-68 lead. Hancock then turned the ball over on its next possession and Bakersfield was able to milk the clock down to under 10 seconds, with Quintana getting fouled.
Quintana, though missed the free throw, leading to a Hancock fastbreak where Aubry-Thomas flashed in the paint and Stroud lasered his pass inside from the wing.
Coleman finished with 26 points. The game was delayed for about 20 minutes when Saintfilson Vincent, a Bakersfield sophomore and Miami native, suffered a serious leg injury with 4:31 left in the game.
Kainoa Keuma had a breakout game. Keuma, a freshman from St. Joseph, scored 15 points.
Stroud had a double-double for the Bulldogs, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Aubry-Thomas also had 16 points for Hancock.
Vincent, who left the game with an injury had 16 points for the Renegades.
Caleb Whalen added 11 points and Ryan Cartaino had 10 for the Bulldogs.
Hancock is now 1-1 on the season after starting the season with a home loss to Cuesta on March 5.
Girls golf
Pioneer Valley 278, Orcutt Academy 287
Carmen Guerrero, a senior, earned medalist honors and helped Pioneer Valley to another Ocean League win.
Guerrero shot a 50. The other top scorers for the Panthers were Breanna Villalobos (52), Clarissa Novela (53), Marissa Dollinger (61) and Katrina Mata (62).
"Credit to the girls from both teams battling through a rainy start to the match and a very cold finish," Pioneer Valley coach Marcus Guzman said. "It was a very good week for the girls. They were able to pick up two tough wins against a good Orcutt Academy team. Today was a great day for Carmen, a senior who is in her second year of play, for picking up medalist honors for the first time in her career."
Kariss Whitford led the Spartans with a score of 53. The other top scorers for the Spartans were Luna Sahagan (55), Lauren McClung (57), Debbie Sawyer (57) and Danica Black (65).
"An absolutely brutal evening weather-wise with rain and cold weather really hampering the girls tonight," Orcutt Academy coach Jim McManus said. "Higher scores were indicative of the conditions."
The Panthers, who have won four of their last five duals, next play against Nipomo. The Titans host Pioneer Valley at Monarch Dunes on Monday and the Panthers host Nipomo at Blacklake on Thursday. The dual starts at 4 p.m. on Monday and 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Boys water polo
Cabrillo 12, Santa Ynez 7
Sage Brady popped in seven goals for the Conquistadores in their win over the Pirates.
Addison Hawkins scored three goals for Santa Ynez. Blake Schryer, Tristan Linder, Gunnar Johnson and Johnathan Slade all scored one.
Lind and Johnson made eight and four saves respectively in goal.
