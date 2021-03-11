Local roundup: Hancock men and women sweep Bakersfield

The Hancock women's basketball team captured its second straight win to start the 2021 season Thursday night, routing Bakersfield College 73-51.

The Bulldogs started their season with a win over Cuesta on March 5.

In Thursday's win, Alijah Paquet led Hancock in scoring, but the Bulldogs had a balanced attack with four different players scoring at least 13 points.

Danielle Morgan had 14 points and 13 rebounds, her second straight double-double to start the season. Morgan had 18 points and 15 rebounds in the season-opening win last week.

Aryana Gonzales went 6-for-8 from the field and scored 14 points while dishing out six assists. Jayci Bayne hit 6-of-13 shots and scored 13 points.

Paquet went 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

Bakersfield was led by Elise Enriquez led the Renegades with 12 points. Bakersfield shot just 15-for-53 from the field, though the team did make 16-of-26 free throw attempts.

Hancock went 26-for-56 from the field, 5-for-13 from deep.

Hancock out-rebounded BC 46-28. Hancock committed 19 turnovers that led to 15 Bakersfield points.

Hancock 70, Bakersfield 69

Hancock's Amari Stroud found a streaking Tasson Aubry-Thomas in the paint for a bucket to give Hancock a dramatic last-second win.

Bakersfield's Tyler Quintana missed the front end of a one-and-one, Caleb Whalen passed ahead to Stroud who zipped a pass inside to Aubry-Thomas, who deftly laid it in with 2.3 seconds left, giving Hancock the lead.

Bakersfield's Tyrel Coleman hit a 3-point shot with about a minute left to give Bakersfield a 69-68 lead. Hancock then turned the ball over on its next possession and Bakersfield was able to milk the clock down to under 10 seconds, with Quintana getting fouled.