Pioneer Valley baseball has some 'unfinished business' to take care of

Cody Smith will probably start putting an emphasis on wins and losses soon enough, but, for now at least, he's just happy to be on the diamond with his guys.

During a recent practice, Smith and his couple dozen players seemed content just to be together on the same field on a warm Santa Maria afternoon.

That a season is on the horizon is an added bonus.

"Since we've been able to get out here a lot more, I've seen the excitement just grow," Smith said at a recent practice. "We're excited just to be able to do stuff."

Smith seemed to be as excited as his players to be back. He was buzzing around the diamond fielding ground balls and throwing from the mound for various drills. He then picked up the fungo bat and ran infield and outfield drills.

The Pioneer Valley team, which is still being developed, appears to have some talent in most key places but also features some raw players that will have to learn on the fly. That's an issue facing most teams after the 2020 season was cut early on last year due the coronavirus pandemic. That resulted in young players losing out on a year's worth of varsity experience.

Of course, on top of that, most teams will have to knock off considerate levels of rust.

"I'd say about two or three weeks ago, it finally started to look like we could possibly have a season," Smith said. "We didn't know what it was going to look like, but we thought we'd have something. When they heard that, that kind of kicked them into gear and we noticed a big focus change."