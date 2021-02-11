Player of the Decade: Remember Kyle Raubinger? He was really, really good

Player Profile: Kyle Raubinger Arroyo Grande P/INF (2009-11) 6-foot-2, 200 pounds Totaled 81 RBIs, 80 runs scored

Added 27 doubles, three triples, 16 HRs

Went 18-3 on the mound with 12 CGs

All-Area/County Player of the Year in 2011

Drafted by Baltimore Orioles

Played at Loyola Marymount

From 2009 to 2011, it was a difficult task to find a finer baseball player on the Central Coast than the one that was ruling the diamond in Arroyo Grande.

Kyle Raubinger was just that good.

There have been stellar position players and star hitters around the area the past decade. There have been numerous ace pitchers who have dominated the competition.

But did any player over the last decade impact the game in the all ways Raubinger did?

His resume at Arroyo Grande High School is certainly tough to match.

Raubinger played in 84 career varsity games with 254 at-bats. During that time, he hit .417.

In his sophomore season, Raubinger played in 25 games and hit .405 against the area's best competition in the PAC 7 League. He drove in 24 runs that year, scored 19 times and notched 32 hits.

Then he did a bit better his junior season. He went 35-for-84 that year to hit .417 with 30 RBIs, 31 runs, 11 doubles and five home runs.

Somehow, Raubinger found a way to bump his average again. He hit .419 in 29 games as a senior, going 36-for-86 with 25 RBIs, 29 runs, 11 doubles and seven home runs.