Rojas does it all as Lompoc beats Cabrillo

Alfredo Cruz singled to right with two outs in the second. That was it for the Cabrillo hits against Rojas and nearly it as far as Cabrillo baserunners for the game.

The Conquistadores got two batters on base against Rojas the rest of the way, on a passed ball on a strikeout in the third inning and a hit batsman in the seventh.

"Sometimes it takes Oscar a second to settle down," said Lompoc coach Jason Carlson.

"He's such a competitor that sometimes he tries to do too much early. Once he settles into the steady pitcher he is, he starts groovin'." That is what happened Friday.

The Braves couldn't do much against Kovach themselves until the sixth. The Cabrillo junior lefty kept Lompoc to a total of two hits from the second inning through the fifth, and the Braves had three hits total going into the bottom of the sixth.

Kovach seemed to tire a bit then. Bailey led off with a triple and Gunnar Thomas singled him home. Stephen Espinosa reached base on the second straight Cabrillo error — the Conqustadores had two in the first for a total of four for the game — and Rojas tripled him home.

Kovach got out of the inning when he got a grounder to second for the third out.