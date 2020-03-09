Santa Ynez beats Lompoc 5-3 in Channel League baseball

Lompoc sent right-hander Bradley Waite to the mound. Waite went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

“Bradley did amazing," Carlson said. "He pounded the zone, got ground balls, threw his curve for strikes – he was stellar. But they got two-out hits today and we didn’t. Those two-out hits really do a lot of damage.”

Gunnar Thomas took over in the bottom of the fifth, giving up one run on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.

Both teams threatened in the first inning.

After getting two quick outs, Lompoc loaded the bases on singles by Yale-bound Oscar Rojas and designated hitter Corbin Hayes and a walk to Sean Moua.

Cloud then got himself in and out of trouble, running the count to 3-2 against Bridger Coleman before picking up his first strikeout.

In the bottom of the first, a walk to leadoff hitter Brayden McCoy paid off with the Pirates’ first run.

With Brock Dix at the plate, McCoy stole second base.

With two outs, Mason Young doubled to center, scoring McCoy for a 1-0 lead.