Senior Spotlight: Lompoc's Oscar Rojas finds unbeatable combination in Yale

As far as where to go to continue his education, Lompoc High School senior Oscar Rojas figured Yale had an unbeatable combination.

“Ever since I was young, I wanted to go to an Ivy League school,” said Rojas. “And Yale has a Division I baseball program.”

Rojas seems to have the goods academically to go Ivy League. He carries a 4.50 grade point average.

As for his pitching, the right-hander won 23 games at Lompoc from his freshman campaign to a truncated senior season.

The Braves’ 2020 season was done after seven games when schools across the state closed in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rojas was the Lompoc nominee for the 2020 Male Scholar Athlete honor for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

The organization’s annual awards dinner, where honors are announced and scholarships are awarded, was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Rojas seemed confident that he will be able to report to the Yale campus as scheduled in August for the 2020 fall semester, despite the pandemic.

