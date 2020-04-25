Senior Spotlight: Lompoc's Oscar Rojas finds unbeatable combination in Yale

As far as where to go to continue his education, Lompoc High School senior Oscar Rojas figured Yale had an unbeatable combination.
“Ever since I was young, I wanted to go to an Ivy League school,” said Rojas. “And Yale has a Division I baseball program.”
Rojas seems to have the goods academically to go Ivy League. He carries a 4.50 grade point average.
As for his pitching, the right-hander won 23 games at Lompoc from his freshman campaign to a truncated senior season.
The Braves’ 2020 season was done after seven games when schools across the state closed in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Rojas was the Lompoc nominee for the 2020 Male Scholar Athlete honor for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.
The organization’s annual awards dinner, where honors are announced and scholarships are awarded, was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Rojas seemed confident that he will be able to report to the Yale campus as scheduled in August for the 2020 fall semester, despite the pandemic.
“Their coaches have called me, their admissions people have called me, and they’ve been very understanding and accommodating,” said Rojas.
“Their campus is amazing. I feel like I’m at home there.”
Yale is located in New Haven, Connecticut.
Rojas parlayed a mixture of powerful fastballs and effective off-speed stuff into an illustrious high school career.
He quickly became Lompoc’s ace. Rojas was a two-time All-Area Pitcher of the Year, in 2018 and 2019. He was the Pitcher of the Year in two different leagues, the Los Padres League in 2018 and the Channel League in 2019.
He pitched a complete game in Lompoc’s last playoff win, a come-from-behind win against Ventura in a 2019 wild card game at Lompoc.
Rojas said he wants to be active in politics, as an attorney, when his baseball playing days are done. Rojas will study pre-law at Yale.
Rojas has been active in student government at Lompoc. He has been an ASB class president, vice president and representative.
“I would say I’m a moderate,” on the political spectrum, Rojas said.
“I find politics fascinating, and a very practical way of helping people,” Rojas said on his Round Table scholarship application.
He said he has not been able to throw on his own since spring sports statewide shut down in mid-March.
“I don’t think the NCAA allows that,” said Rojas.
He did say he continues to work out. “I have weights at my house, and I work out as much as possible to try to stay limber, try to stay in shape.”
Like everyone else, Rojas is working to adjust to the new normal he has been thrust into since schools closed in March.
“I prefer the classroom, with the interactions between students and teachers, but I’ve adjusted to online learning,” he said.
