Softball: Muñoz powers St. Joseph past Santa Ynez

Briana Muñoz powered the St. Joseph softball team to a dominant win over Santa Ynez on Monday.

The Knights won 15-2 as Muñoz threw all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. She also drove in three runs at the plate.

Catcher Lita Mahoney had two RBIs for the Knights and Dezirae Rodríguez scored twice. Dylan Prandini had three runs for St. Joseph.

Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez doubled and McKinnsie Grossini singled as the Pirates scored their runs in the fourth in the loss to the Knights.

The Santa Ynez defense struggled in the first inning, and St. Joseph scored 11 times then.

The Pirates had just two hits against Muñoz.

Baseball

Santa Maria 7, Lompoc 2

Santa Maria scored a non-league win over Lompoc on Monday, improving to 4-4 on the season.

Lompoc has lost four straight after a 3-0 start. The Braves are at Cabrillo (1-5) at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Santa Maria's next scheduled game is against Lompoc on April 19.

Boys Soccer

San Luis Obispo 1, Pioneer Valley 1

The Tigers scored in the 45th minute but the Panthers responded with a goal in the 50th.

Saul Ramirez sent a ball in the the area and then Cristian Apiricio found the ball and finished it for the Panthers' goal.

"But the kids played really well, we didn’t have any preseason games and I thought we had control of the game in the first half and the second half got a little tired," said Panthers coach Alan Brafman. "But we created way more chances than them. My goalie didn’t have to make any saves besides their goal."