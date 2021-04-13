Softball: Muñoz powers St. Joseph past Santa Ynez

Briana Muñoz powered the St. Joseph softball team to a dominant win over Santa Ynez on Monday.
The Knights won 15-2 as Muñoz threw all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. She also drove in three runs at the plate.
Catcher Lita Mahoney had two RBIs for the Knights and Dezirae Rodríguez scored twice. Dylan Prandini had three runs for St. Joseph.
Lauren Swing and Lily Martinez doubled and McKinnsie Grossini singled as the Pirates scored their runs in the fourth in the loss to the Knights.
The Santa Ynez defense struggled in the first inning, and St. Joseph scored 11 times then.
The Pirates had just two hits against Muñoz.
Baseball
Santa Maria 7, Lompoc 2
Santa Maria scored a non-league win over Lompoc on Monday, improving to 4-4 on the season.
Lompoc has lost four straight after a 3-0 start. The Braves are at Cabrillo (1-5) at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Santa Maria's next scheduled game is against Lompoc on April 19.
Boys Soccer
San Luis Obispo 1, Pioneer Valley 1
The Tigers scored in the 45th minute but the Panthers responded with a goal in the 50th.
Saul Ramirez sent a ball in the the area and then Cristian Apiricio found the ball and finished it for the Panthers' goal.
"But the kids played really well, we didn’t have any preseason games and I thought we had control of the game in the first half and the second half got a little tired," said Panthers coach Alan Brafman. "But we created way more chances than them. My goalie didn’t have to make any saves besides their goal."
The Panthers next play Thursday at home against Paso Robles at 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 2, Paso Robles 1
After the game was tied 1-1 at half, the Knights got past the Bearcats.
Pas Robles scored first in 21st minute before the Knights added a goal in the 32nd minute and the winner in the 57th.
Kaihla Lopez scored on a dazzling 30-yard shot for the Knights' first goal.
Natalie Lima tossed a long throw in to Monica Zepeda, who sneaked the shot past the goalie for a 2-1 lead.
Genesis Rodriguez made six saves for the Knights.
"I would say that Bella Cosma was just amazing," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said. " She was moving through players like butter."
St. Joseph is now 1-0 in Mountain League games and 3-1-1 overall. They play at Righetti at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Nipomo 3, Pioneer Valley 1
Nipomo lead 2-1 at the break and added another goal in the second half to win 3-1.
Nipomo's goals were scored by Emely Graciliano, assisted by Annette Vargas; and by Ximena Hinojosa-Perez, on an assist by Iliana Murgia.
The third Nipomo goal came from Hinojosa-Perez, who put the ball in the goal on a goalie deflected shot taken by Murgia.
Nipomo remains in first place in the Ocean League with a 4-0 record.
Golf
St. Joseph 234, Paso Robles 266
Caleb Rodriguez and Quinn Murray each shot 42s to lead the Knights to a win over Paso Robles.
The teams played a nine-hole contest at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Girls tennis
Santa Ynez 14, Cabrillo 4
Kaitlyn Thomas and Annie Linane swept in singles for the Pirates as Morea Naretto had two wins in singles for the Pirates.
Alana Hinkens and Sophia Curti swept at No. 1 doubles for Santa Ynez while Isabella Curti and Tessa Haws swept at No. 2.
Cabrillo's Madelyn Barry won a singles point. The doubles teams of Isabella Hapel-Tori Gordon, Erin Morris-Mia Criscion and Yza Willhelm-Ava Nasr won doubles points for the Conqs.
Boys tennis
Santa Ynez 15, Cabrillo 3
The Pirates scores their first Channel League win of the season Tuesday.
"We set the tone in the first round by winning all six sets," coach Nate Thompson said in an email. "In doubles, our No. 2 team of Ethan Guillemin and Jace Hurnblad won all three sets, and in singles No. 1 Noah Thompson and No. 2 Luke Lockhart also won all three sets. I was proud of how our team came out ready to play from the beginning and really battled against a Cabrillo team that was giving it their all."
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 02.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 01.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 03.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 04.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 05.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 06.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 07.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 08.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 09.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 10.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 11.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 12.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 13.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 14.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 15.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 16.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 17.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 18.JPG
040721 PRHS SJHS Softball 20.JPG
040921 MP SM football 01.JPG
040921 MP SM football 02.JPG
040921 MP SM football 03.JPG
040921 MP SM football 04.JPG
040921 MP SM football 05.JPG
040921 MP SM football 06.JPG
040921 MP SM football 07.JPG
040921 MP SM football 08.JPG
040921 MP SM football 09.JPG
040921 MP SM football 10.JPG
040921 MP SM football 11.JPG
040921 MP SM football 12.JPG
040921 MP SM football 13.JPG
040921 MP SM football 14.JPG
040921 MP SM football 15.JPG
040921 MP SM football 16.JPG
040921 MP SM football 17.JPG
040921 MP SM football 18.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 02
040921 Templeton SJHS 02.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 03.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 04.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 05.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 06.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 07.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 08.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 09.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 10.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 11.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 12.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 13.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 14.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 15.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 16.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 17.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 18.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 19.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 20.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 21.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 22.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 23.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 24.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 25.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 26.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 27.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 03
040921 Templeton SJHS 29.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 30.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 31.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 01
040921 Templeton SJHS 33.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 34.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 35.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 36.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 37.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 38.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 39.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 40.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 41.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 42.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 43.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 44.JPG
040921 Templeton SJHS 45.JPG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!