Basketball: Knights start league play before traveling to Sierra Canyon Saturday

St. Joseph High may be the top basketball team in the CIF Central Section this spring.

The Knights will be facing one of the top teams in the state, if not the nation, on Saturday.

St. Joseph will, probably, take its unbeaten record to face Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth then. Sierra Canyon went 30-4 last year and finished in the top five of just about every national ranking before the spring season ended before the state title games in California.

St. Joseph is 9-0 this spring. The Knights have been incredibly busy and that's no different this week. St. Joseph beat Bakersfield Christian on the road Tuesday, winning 72-67. They're scheduled to play Mountain League games against San Luis Obispo (0-4) Thursday and Friday. Thursday's game is scheduled to be played at the Knights' Hufschulte Gym.

The Knights also beat the Brentwood School on Monday. That means they're set to play five games this week after playing four times last week, including road games at Bakersfield Garces and Santa Ynez.

Sierra Canyon played its third game of the season Wednesday against Los Angeles El Camino Real. The Trailblazers have wins over Culver City and Agoura and are scheduled to play Calabasas Viewpoint on Friday.

The game against St. Joseph is set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Chatsworth. Sierra Canyon has raised its profile in recent years under coach Andre Chavalier, recruiting some of the top players in the country

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is a sophomore on the team, though he tore his meniscus and had surgery in February. NBA prospects Scottie Pippen Jr., Remy Martin, Cody Riley and BJ Boston played there and current NBA players Marvin Bagley III, Cassius Stanley and KJ Martin also starred at Sierra Canyon.