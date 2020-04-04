All-Area: Gage Gomez is Offensive Player of the Year, Sam Bazunga takes DPOY

In this particular match-up between the eventual 2020 All-Area Boys Basketball Team Offensive Player of the Year and the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, the defender won.
St. Joseph junior Sam Bazunga blocked Arroyo Grande senior Gage Gomez’s potential game-tying 3-point try, and the Knights came away with a 67-64 win over the Eagles in a Jan. 31 overtime thriller at St. Joseph.
Gomez, however won enough duels against defenders to earn the Offensive Player of the Year award, as determined by a vote among the Times' sports staff.
Rivera, at a shade under 20 points and a shade over 11 rebounds a game, averaged a double-double for the entire SEASON.
Gomez helped lead the Eagles (28-6, 9-1) to the Mountain League championship. Arroyo Grande eventually defeated Burbank Providence 79-69 in the Southern Cal regional final of the CIF State Division 1 Tournament.
That was the end of the road for everyone. The CIF State office cancelled the rest of the tournament because of COVID 19, the coronavirus.
ESPN subsequently featured the Eagles as part of its series about high school basketball teams whose fine seasons were cut short because of COVID 19.
Meanwhile, Bazunga pulled down an average of nearly eight rebounds and blocked an average of nearly two shots a game, helping him earn the Defensive Player of the Year award.
“Sam really turned it on after Christmas for us,” St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said.
CIF cancels high school season: "(We) do not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue"
“Based on the recent statements issued by Governor (Gavin) Newsom and State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue," CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said Friday.
“He can defend any position, and he is an aggressive defender and shot blocker.”
Mountain League co-MVP Robert Hutchens, a senior guard-forward from Arroyo Grande, is on the All-Area First Team. So is teammate Will Tregenza, a senior forward.
Ocean League MVP Daren Sosa is also on the First Team. The junior guard helped lead Nipomo to the league title.
Lompoc senior center Collin Oestereich and St. Joseph junior guard Angel Ortiz round out the First Team. Oesterich averaged a bit under 16 points and nine rebounds a game. Ortiz averaged just over 15 points a game.

The lone Second Team freshman is Gavin Edick of Valley Christian Academy.
There are nine seniors on the All-Area Second Team. They are Connor Angle of Arroyo Grande, Christian Morin of Pioneer Valley, John Costa of Righetti, Jonathan Garcilazo of Santa Maria, Elijah Stevenson of Orcutt Academy, Ryan Morgan of Lompoc, Jeremy Hicks of Cabrillo, Sean Swain of Valley Christian Academy and Nate Rogers of Santa Ynez.
Nipomo sophomore Louis Dimodica and Santa Maria junior Rolando Pina round out the All-Area Second Team.
