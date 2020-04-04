All-Area: Gage Gomez is Offensive Player of the Year, Sam Bazunga takes DPOY

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In this particular match-up between the eventual 2020 All-Area Boys Basketball Team Offensive Player of the Year and the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, the defender won.

St. Joseph junior Sam Bazunga blocked Arroyo Grande senior Gage Gomez’s potential game-tying 3-point try, and the Knights came away with a 67-64 win over the Eagles in a Jan. 31 overtime thriller at St. Joseph.

Gomez, however won enough duels against defenders to earn the Offensive Player of the Year award, as determined by a vote among the Times' sports staff.

+4 All-Area: St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera voted MVP by sports staff Rivera, at a shade under 20 points and a shade over 11 rebounds a game, averaged a double-double for the entire SEASON.

Gomez helped lead the Eagles (28-6, 9-1) to the Mountain League championship. Arroyo Grande eventually defeated Burbank Providence 79-69 in the Southern Cal regional final of the CIF State Division 1 Tournament.

That was the end of the road for everyone. The CIF State office cancelled the rest of the tournament because of COVID 19, the coronavirus.

ESPN subsequently featured the Eagles as part of its series about high school basketball teams whose fine seasons were cut short because of COVID 19.

Meanwhile, Bazunga pulled down an average of nearly eight rebounds and blocked an average of nearly two shots a game, helping him earn the Defensive Player of the Year award.