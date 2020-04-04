All-Area: St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera voted MVP by sports staff

“He always stepped up in the biggest games, and he was someone we could depend on to score and rebound.”

Rivera helped lead the Knights to a 25-8 2019-20 campaign. The Knights finished 8-2 in the Mountain League, second behind Arroyo Grande.

St. Joseph made it to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Playoffs.

The ninth-seeded Knights won at No. 8 Bakersfield in the first round of the Southern Cal regional of the CIF State Playoffs. No. 16 Woodland Hills, which beat top-ranked Indio Shadow Hills 102-96 in double overtime, edged the Knights 71-68 at St. Joseph in the quarterfinals.

The Knights overcame an early 24-7 deficit, but could not hold a fourth-quarter lead.

Still, Rivera had some of his biggest moments for the Knights when it mattered most.

He kept the Knights in contention during a back-and forth Jan. 31 game at St. Joseph against Arroyo Grande.

Rivera dropped in 27 points, and the Knights eventually denied the Eagles after Michael Atherton scored at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime. The Knights eventually won 67-64.

